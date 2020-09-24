Open Menu

SL Green, Chetrit settle lawsuit over Daily News building

$815M deal for Midtown East skyscraper fell apart in March

TRD New York /
Sep.September 24, 2020 03:00 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (SL Green)

220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (SL Green)

SL Green Realty and Jacob Chetrit have resolved their dispute over the busted deal for the Daily News Building, one of the biggest property deals to disintegrate as the coronavirus pandemic froze the debt markets.

The real estate investment trust, one of New York City’s largest commercial landlords, dropped the lawsuit it filed in May to recover a $35 million deposit from escrow after Chetrit objected to its release, court records show.

A spokesperson for SL Green declined to comment. Chetrit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SL Green’s decision to dismiss the case lays to rest what had been one of the largest New York City real estate deals to combust in the early days of the pandemic.

Chetrit agreed to buy the 1.1 million-square-foot building at 220 East 42nd Street last September for $814 million.

But SL Green claimed in court papers that Chetrit couldn’t find financing for the purchase once the pandemic hit, and couldn’t finalize the deal on its closing date in late March.

SL Green decided to hold onto the property and refinanced this summer with a $510 million mortgage from Aareal Capital Corp., Citi and Credit Agricole. The property was depicted in the 1978 “Superman” movie as the Daily Planet headquarters. SL Green bought it in 2003 for $265 million.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
jacob chetritReal Estate LawsuitsSL Green Realty

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A U.S. District judge has given tenants a seat at the table in the legal challenges to New York’s rent law, defying attorneys representing landlords. (iStock)

Tenants get seat at table for legal challenges to rent law

Tenants get seat at table for legal challenges to rent law
Sonder CEO Francis Davidson and Nathan Berman with 20 Broad Street (Images via CityRealty; Twitter)

Sonder accuses Metro Loft of hiding legionella at 20 Broad

Sonder accuses Metro Loft of hiding legionella at 20 Broad
305 East 61st Street and Jason Carter of Carter Management Corp. (Google Maps; Carter Management Corp.)

Upper East Side condo conversion fetches $51M at auction

Upper East Side condo conversion fetches $51M at auction
Judge Janet DiFiore and Tax Equity Now’s policy director Martha Stark Credit: NY Courts and NYU Wagner)

State’s highest court dismisses property tax reform appeal

State’s highest court dismisses property tax reform appeal
Sharif El-Gamal, Joseph Chetrit and 1384 Broadway (Getty; Google Maps)

Chetrit Group sues Sharif El-Gamal for unpaid rent

Chetrit Group sues Sharif El-Gamal for unpaid rent
State Sen. Julia Salazar, Barbara Corcoran and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

State says Barbara Corcoran is on board with broker-fee ban

State says Barbara Corcoran is on board with broker-fee ban
Charles Kushner and 329-335 East 9th Street (Google Maps, iStock)

Kushner Cos hit with class-action suit over illegal rent collection

Kushner Cos hit with class-action suit over illegal rent collection
One Vanderbilt (Credit: Max Touhey)

SL Green opens One Vanderbilt as leaders urge return to office

SL Green opens One Vanderbilt as leaders urge return to office
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.