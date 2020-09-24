“You are in danger of losing your home.”

That was the warning attached to a foreclosure action filed this week against Sheikh Sultan A. Al Qasimi, ruler of the Gulf emirate of Sharjah and owner of unit 2A at Zeckendorf Development’s 15 Central Park West.

Al Qasimi and his daughter, Bodour Al Qasimi, bought the 2,915-square-foot pad in 2014 for $14.25 million — about $4,888 per square foot — according to property records.

Lawyers representing Bank of New York Mellon and an affiliated trust allege that the family has since failed to pay the balance of a $334,101 tax lien sold to the trust in August 2019. The lawyers argue the parties have grounds to foreclose under the city’s Administrative Code and are asking the court to order the sale of the property, with proceeds going toward the debt.

The high-profile family is among many notable residents who have bought homes at the Robert A.M. Stern–designed condo building over the years. Others include Sting, Denzel Washington and fashion designer Elie Tahari.

The corner unit features three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and large windows facing Central Park, according to StreetEasy.

The family could not be reached for comment. Fred Samuel, a lawyer who signed as for them in property records, did not respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Bank of New York Mellon also did not respond to requests for comment.