Open Menu

Tax lien triggers foreclosure filing on sheikh’s 15 CPW unit

Sultan A. Al Qasimi bought apartment for $14.25M, owes $334K

TRD New York /
Sep.September 24, 2020 08:45 AM
By Sylvia Varnham O’Regan Research by Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sheikh Sultan A. Al Qasimi and 15 Central Park West (Google Maps)

Sheikh Sultan A. Al Qasimi and 15 Central Park West (Google Maps)

“You are in danger of losing your home.”

That was the warning attached to a foreclosure action filed this week against Sheikh Sultan A. Al Qasimi, ruler of the Gulf emirate of Sharjah and owner of unit 2A at Zeckendorf Development’s 15 Central Park West.

Al Qasimi and his daughter, Bodour Al Qasimi, bought the 2,915-square-foot pad in 2014 for $14.25 million — about $4,888 per square foot — according to property records.

Lawyers representing Bank of New York Mellon and an affiliated trust allege that the family has since failed to pay the balance of a $334,101 tax lien sold to the trust in August 2019. The lawyers argue the parties have grounds to foreclose under the city’s Administrative Code and are asking the court to order the sale of the property, with proceeds going toward the debt.

Read more

The high-profile family is among many notable residents who have bought homes at the Robert A.M. Stern–designed condo building over the years. Others include Sting, Denzel Washington and fashion designer Elie Tahari.

The corner unit features three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and large windows facing Central Park, according to StreetEasy.

The family could not be reached for comment. Fred Samuel, a lawyer who signed as for them in property records, did not respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Bank of New York Mellon also did not respond to requests for comment.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
15 Central Park WestforeclosureResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Photo illustration of the Williamsburg Bridge (Getty, iStock) 

As Manhattan struggles, Brooklyn’s sales market is “booming”

As Manhattan struggles, Brooklyn’s sales market is “booming”
HFZ Capital’s condo the XI has sold 38 of its 236 units (iStock)

HFZ’s Chelsea condo now effective, with 16% of units sold

HFZ’s Chelsea condo now effective, with 16% of units sold
Zillow's Rich Barton (iStock)

Zillow launches brokerage to boost iBuying

Zillow launches brokerage to boost iBuying
421 Broome Street (Google Maps)

Soho penthouse buy sets record despite price chop

Soho penthouse buy sets record despite price chop
Oxford Property Group CEO Adam Mahfouda and (inset) the late Bianka Yankov (Mahfouda courtesy of Propco Holdings, iStock, Linkedin)

Oxford Property Group acquires Spire, expands to nearly 800 agents

Oxford Property Group acquires Spire, expands to nearly 800 agents
Brooklyn’s Sunset Park is in the midst of a severe housing crisis and in desperate need of affordable housing. (Photo by Jim.henderson via Wikipedia)

Sunset Park faces severe affordable housing shortage: report

Sunset Park faces severe affordable housing shortage: report
209 Dean Street and 315 Adelphi Street (Google Maps)

Sprawling Brooklyn townhouses drive week’s priciest deals

Sprawling Brooklyn townhouses drive week’s priciest deals
The number of single-family homes on the market hit historic lows in July, driving prices up (iStock)

US housing supply reaches nearly 40-year low

US housing supply reaches nearly 40-year low
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.