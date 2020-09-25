Open Menu

Business owners request Open Restaurant plan for retail

Sales have recovered elsewhere in the country but New York shops say they need help

TRD New York /
Sep.September 25, 2020 09:45 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

Businesses are asking Mayor Bill de Blasio for small retailers to get sidewalk rights like restaurants have.

The New York City Business Improvement District Association, which is made up of commercial tenants and property owners, asked the mayor to sign an executive order allowing shops to use the sidewalks to sell goods, Gotham Gazette reported. The group asked that stores be permitted to post more signage as well.

Read more

In the rest of the country, retail sales have recovered since the peak of the Covid shutdowns. Advanced monthly retail sales from June to August were actually up 2.4 percent from a year ago.

Business owners are also concerned that the commercial eviction moratorium, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended for another 30 days last week, does not relieve them of their obligation to pay rent. When the eviction moratorium does end, businesses unable to pay the back rent may fold for good.

“I think there is a real concern for a lot of small businesses that without some sort of plan, some sort of lifeline, that once that moratorium is lifted, that’s going to be a wrap for them,” Jennifer Tausig, co-chair of the BID Association and executive director of the Jerome Gun Hill BID in the Bronx, told the website. [Gotham Gazette] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bill de BlasioRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
J.C. Penney at the Westfield South Shore mall in Long Island and  J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau (Google Maps; Getty)

J.C. Penney to keep Bay Shore outpost open for now

J.C. Penney to keep Bay Shore outpost open for now
NYC Hospitality Alliance’s Andrew Rigie and Mayor de Blasio (Hospitality Alliance; Getty; iStock)

City can’t afford to bail out restaurants: de Blasio

City can’t afford to bail out restaurants: de Blasio
Council members Antonio Reynoso and Keith Powers (Twitter, NY City Council, Getty)

City Council proposes bill to expand outdoor dining permanently

City Council proposes bill to expand outdoor dining permanently
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, President Donald Trump, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Yana Paskova/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, and Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Trump threatens to yank $7B from “anarchist” NYC

Trump threatens to yank $7B from “anarchist” NYC
A construction worker at One Vanderbilt in August (Getty)

City reports decline in construction-related injuries, deaths

City reports decline in construction-related injuries, deaths
Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo, with (from left) Steven Roth, Jeff Blau, Rob Speyer, Douglas Durst, Ziel Feldman and Steven Schwarzman (Getty)

Real estate execs to city, state: Let us help with recovery efforts

Real estate execs to city, state: Let us help with recovery efforts
A rendering of the Climate Solutions Center with Trust for Governors Island CEO Clare Newman and Mayor de Blasio (Rendering via WXY architecture + urban design/bloomimages; Governor's Island; Getty)

Going green: Governors Island could soon house climate center

Going green: Governors Island could soon house climate center
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty; iStock)

De Blasio: Raising property taxes “off the table”

De Blasio: Raising property taxes “off the table”
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.