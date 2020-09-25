Open Menu

Here’s what tenants are paying at SL Green & PGIM’s 11 Madison Ave

Here’s what tenants are paying at SL Green & PGIM’s 11 Madison Ave

TRD New York TRD INSIGHTS /
Sep.September 25, 2020 08:30 AM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and 11 Madison Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and 11 Madison Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

When SL Green acquired 11 Madison Avenue for $2.6 billion from the Sapir Organization and CIM Group in 2015, CEO Marc Holliday called the full-block office property a “serious, serious office building” that would establish the firm as a major landlord in Midtown South.

The 2.3 million-square-foot Art Deco tower next to Madison Square Park, built in phases between 1932 and 1952, was at one point designed to be the world’s tallest building before the Great Depression scaled those ambitions back.

SL Green financed its acquisition of the property with a $1.1 billion senior CMBS loan and $325 million in mezzanine debt. Documents related to the securitization, as well as subsequent surveillance reports from Kroll Bond Rating Agency, provide an inside look at the property’s finances.

The 29-story property serves as the North American headquarters for two major international firms, Switzerland’s Credit Suisse and Japan’s Sony Corporation, which together account for more than 80 percent of the building’s floor area and rent roll.

Credit Suisse, which has been at the property since 1996, pays a slightly below-market $65 per square foot for its 1.3 million square feet, which include the second through 11th floors, the 13th floor, and space in the lobby, concourse and basement.

Sony occupies office space on the building’s top 11 floors, having relocated to 11 Madison soon after selling its old headquarters, 550 Madison Avenue, to the Chetrit Group for $1.1 billion. The electronics and media giant also leased 17,555 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and mezzanine level for its “SONY Experience” store — which it closed permanently after the coronavirus hit. Taking the retail and office space together, Sony is paying an average of $74 per square foot.

Read more

Other office tenants at the building include business review app Yelp, talent and media agency Endeavor, and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, all of which are based in California.

According to Kroll’s latest surveillance report, Fidelity Brokerage Services’ retail space at the property has remained open, while stationery and gift retailer Paper Source was temporarily closed as of July. The three-Michelin star restaurant at the building, Eleven Madison Park, recently worked out a deal with SL Green to reopen.

A year after acquiring the building, SL Green sold a 40 percent stake in it to Prudential’s PGIM Real Estate for $480 million. The property is connected by a skybridge and tunnel across 24th Street to SL Green’s One Madison Avenue.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
11 madison avenueSL GreenTRD Insights

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)

SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale

SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt

SL Green snags private-equity firm at
One Vanderbilt

SL Green snags private-equity firm at
One Vanderbilt
SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site

SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
Hudson Yards redevelopment site

SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
Hudson Yards redevelopment site
Rents in ZIP codes where college students make up at least 20 percent of the population dipped half a percent in August (iStock)

Rent prices fall in college ZIP codes as remote learning rises

Rent prices fall in college ZIP codes as remote learning rises
Chetrit Group principal Michael Chetrit and 850 Third Avenue (Google Maps)

What tenants are paying at Chetrit’s 850 Third Ave

What tenants are paying at Chetrit’s 850 Third Ave
(iStock)

Banks see CRE loans delinquencies hit 5-year high

Banks see CRE loans delinquencies hit 5-year high
What tenants are paying at Shvo’s “Big Red” building

What tenants are paying at Shvo’s “Big Red” building

What tenants are paying at Shvo’s “Big Red” building
One Vanderbilt with Steven Durels and Robert Schiffer (SL Green)

Inside SL Green’s One Vanderbilt, a test case for Midtown East

Inside SL Green’s One Vanderbilt, a test case for Midtown East
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.