Open Menu

Kick off fall with access to TRD’s 2020 Data Book at 15% off

The Real Deal’s Fall Sale is worth falling for

TRD NATIONAL /
Sep.September 25, 2020 01:30 PM
By Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

Kick fall off with unlimited access to the only real estate news you need at a price worth falling for.

Subscribe today to The Real Deal and, in addition to $27 off an annual digital subscription, you’ll get benefits including:

  • Access to the 2020 Data Book
  • An exclusive invite to monthly Q&As with TRD staffers
  • All of TRD’s news, content and analysis
  • Fewer ads, more content!
  • The Daily Dirt, the subscriber exclusive newsletter that breaks down the news of the day
  • Unlimited and customizable regional and industry newsletters
  • Discounts to TRD and partner events
  • Early access to TRD’s magazine content across every region

Use promo code FALL2020 at checkout. Please note that this offer is valid for new customers only. Ends on September 30th, 2020 at 11:59pm.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
magazineSubscriptions

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Corporate Subscription Promo

Empower your employees with a TRD corporate subscription

Empower your employees with a TRD corporate subscription
Summer End Promotion

TRD is throwing a subscriber summer sale and you’re invited

TRD is throwing a subscriber summer sale and you’re invited
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.