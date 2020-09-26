Open Menu

London’s so-called skinniest home hits the market

Teeny home in Shepherd’s Bush is less than 6 feet wide in some areas

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Sep.September 26, 2020 09:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Photo courtesy of Winkworth)

(Photo courtesy of Winkworth)

London’s skinniest home is for sale, but the asking price isn’t very small.

The 1,034-square-foot home, which measures just five feet, five inches wide at its narrowest point, is asking $1.29 million, according to the New York Post.

That asking price is a big jump from a decade ago, when an unknown buyer snagged the property for around $762,300. It’s had some notable owners in the past: “Pride and Prejudice” actor Simon Woods owned the home from 2006 to 2009, while German fashion photographer Juergen Teller lived there in the 1990s.

The home is situated in a former haberdashery in London’s Shepherd’s Bush district. Its blue-brick facade makes it stand out from its neighbors. The interiors are more contemporary, with built-in bookshelves, a kitchen with subway tile backsplash, and a sleek bathroom. There are two bedrooms — the master is six feet wide — and a large garden in the backyard.

London’s residential market took a coronavirus-induced nosedive earlier this year, but it’s starting to pick back up. Sales had declined in central London as of August, but the market overall has been buoyed by activity in the city’s suburbs, according to the Financial Times. Political issues in Hong Kong are also driving more buyers to the city.  [NYP] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
home salesLondonResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(iStock)

Déjà vu: New home sales hit 14-year high in August

Déjà vu: New home sales hit 14-year high in August
Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson (Getty; iStock)

CoreLogic’s screening algorithm may have discriminated against renters: lawsuit

CoreLogic’s screening algorithm may have discriminated against renters: lawsuit
220 Central Park South with Louise Sunshine and Steve Roth (Google Maps, Getty)

Another 220 Central Park South condo trades for over $10K psf

Another 220 Central Park South condo trades for over $10K psf
The Real Deal's Amir Korangy, Fredrik Eklund and Louise Sunshine

Louise Sunshine and Fredrik Eklund hold court on selling luxury

Louise Sunshine and Fredrik Eklund hold court on selling luxury
Sheikh Sultan A. Al Qasimi and 15 Central Park West (Google Maps)

Tax lien triggers foreclosure filing on sheikh’s 15 CPW unit

Tax lien triggers foreclosure filing on sheikh’s 15 CPW unit
Photo illustration of the Williamsburg Bridge (Getty, iStock) 

As Manhattan struggles, Brooklyn’s sales market is “booming”

As Manhattan struggles, Brooklyn’s sales market is “booming”
HFZ Capital’s condo the XI has sold 38 of its 236 units (iStock)

HFZ’s Chelsea condo now effective, with 16% of units sold

HFZ’s Chelsea condo now effective, with 16% of units sold
Zillow's Rich Barton (iStock)

Zillow launches brokerage to boost iBuying

Zillow launches brokerage to boost iBuying
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.