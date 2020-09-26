London’s skinniest home is for sale, but the asking price isn’t very small.

The 1,034-square-foot home, which measures just five feet, five inches wide at its narrowest point, is asking $1.29 million, according to the New York Post.

That asking price is a big jump from a decade ago, when an unknown buyer snagged the property for around $762,300. It’s had some notable owners in the past: “Pride and Prejudice” actor Simon Woods owned the home from 2006 to 2009, while German fashion photographer Juergen Teller lived there in the 1990s.

The home is situated in a former haberdashery in London’s Shepherd’s Bush district. Its blue-brick facade makes it stand out from its neighbors. The interiors are more contemporary, with built-in bookshelves, a kitchen with subway tile backsplash, and a sleek bathroom. There are two bedrooms — the master is six feet wide — and a large garden in the backyard.

London’s residential market took a coronavirus-induced nosedive earlier this year, but it’s starting to pick back up. Sales had declined in central London as of August, but the market overall has been buoyed by activity in the city’s suburbs, according to the Financial Times. Political issues in Hong Kong are also driving more buyers to the city. [NYP] — Dennis Lynch