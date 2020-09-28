Open Menu

Commercial tenant protections get extension from de Blasio

Personal assets remain off-limits to landlords

TRD New York /
Sep.September 28, 2020 06:00 PM
By Erik Engquist
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Corey Johnson, Andrew Rigie and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

Corey Johnson, Andrew Rigie and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

“Today is about justice for hard working New Yorkers,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a bill-signing ceremony Monday.

Commercial landlords might beg to differ.

One of the measures de Blasio signed into law essentially rewrites contracts many of them have with small businesses. The measure extends a ban on landlords even threatening to enforce personal-liability clauses designed to encourage business owners to pay rent.

The law, sponsored by Manhattan Democrat Carlina Rivera and originally enacted in May retroactive to March 7, was set to expire Wednesday. The extension carries it through March 2021, unless a legal challenge wipes it off the books.

Six of the Council’s 51 members voted against the first bill, citing the government’s interference in private contracts. At the time, the Real Estate Board of New York testified that the bill called for a “seemingly impermissible unilateral amendment of existing valid contracts.”

Read more

Still, commercial landlords have their own bills to pay, and to date, the City Council has not passed any special rules for them. The chamber lacks the power to waive landlords’ mortgage obligations. Some members did introduce a bill to award a property tax break to landlords who give commercial tenants a break, but the mayor has not promoted it and it has not passed.

The bill does not cover every tenant. It applies to restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters, retailers subject to in-person restrictions, barbershops, hair salons and tattoo and piercing parlors.

“We were able to ensure that business owners, should they be forced to walk away or temporarily shutter their stores through no fault of their own, could do so without facing threats to their life savings,” Rivera said in a statement. She noted that she had heard many tales of woe from small-business owners, but did not mention getting any from landlords.

Another bill signed by the mayor Monday expands paid leave to employees of small businesses with four or fewer employees and net income of more than $1 million, in line with state law. It also compels businesses with 100 or more employees to provide up to 56 hours of paid sick leave.

De Blasio also signed a measure forcing new owners of hotels to keep paying wages and providing benefits to the hotel employees for 90 days — even if the hotel is closed. Hotel owners believe that will make it harder for struggling establishments to find buyers and could lead to some shutting down.

In a statement, its sponsor, Manhattan Democrat Mark Levine, did not address that issue, but said: “When tourists eventually return to our city … it is only fair that hotel workers have a path back to their jobs.”





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bill de Blasiocity councilCommercial Real EstateNYC RestaurantsPolitics

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(iStock)

New York’s law firm leasing volume down by 45%: report

New York’s law firm leasing volume down by 45%: report
A federal judge issued an injunction allowing TikTok to remain in app stores. The company recently signed a major office lease at One Five One in New York (Getty; iStock; Google Maps)

TikTok, savior of NYC’s office market, not yet banned in US

TikTok, savior of NYC’s office market, not yet banned in US
The pandemic is leading to huge losses in value for hotels, malls and other commercial properties (iStock)

Troubled commercial properties see values fall 27%: report

Troubled commercial properties see values fall 27%: report
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a rendering of the Farley Post Office building redevelopment and Vornado's Steve Roth (Credit: Getty Images, VNO)

Facebook snagged $100M discount on Farley Post Office deal

Facebook snagged $100M discount on Farley Post Office deal
Blackstone's Frank Cohen and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with the HQ2 site (Getty; Blackstone; Google Maps)

Amazon grows HQ2 site near DC with hotel buy

Amazon grows HQ2 site near DC with hotel buy
Rendering of the Tokyo Tokiwabashi project (Courtesy of Mitsubishi)

Mitsubishi unveils design for Japan’s tallest skyscraper

Mitsubishi unveils design for Japan’s tallest skyscraper
Charles Rettig, Commissioner of the IRS (Getty)

Opportunity Zone rule change seeks to entice foreign investors

Opportunity Zone rule change seeks to entice foreign investors
A photo illustration of Mayor Bill de Blasio at a restaurant (Getty)

NYC’s outdoor dining program will become permanent

NYC’s outdoor dining program will become permanent
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.