Open Menu

It’s just one week, but Brooklyn luxury contract signings fell 50%

Buyers signed eight contracts for homes asking $2 million or more

TRD New York /
Sep.September 28, 2020 03:01 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
76 Schermerhorn Street and 378 5th Street in Brooklyn (Photos via The Symon and StreetEasy)

76 Schermerhorn Street and 378 5th Street in Brooklyn (Photos via The Symon and StreetEasy)

Brookyn’s luxury market activity shrank last week to half of what it was a week earlier.

A mere eight homes asking a combined $22.7 million went into contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on contract activity for residential properties listed for $2 million or more.

That’s down from 16 contracts signed for homes asking $45.2 million during the previous week.

The most expensive deal last week was a four-bedroom condo in Boerum Hill. The unit, at 76 Schermerhorn Street, spans more than 2,300 square feet and was asking $3.99 million, or $1,719 per square foot.

The 12-story building, developed by Lonicera Partners, Orange Management and The Davis Companies, was completed this year and holds 59 apartments and 3,000 square feet of retail space. The condominium’s common amenities includes a fitness center, lounge and children’s playroom.

Read more

For a condo to be the largest contract signed in the borough is a change from recent weeks. Throughout September, townhouses have dominated luxury deals. Of the eight deals last week, the Schermerhorn unit was the only condo in the mix; the rest were townhouses.

The second priciest deal last week was a five-bedroom townhouse in Park Slope at 378 5th Street. The nearly 2,100-square-foot home has a yard and deck as well as a terrace on its top floor. It went into contract asking $2.9 million, or $1,167 a foot.

The median asking price for all luxury contracts inked last week was $2.7 million. The eight properties saw an average discount of 5 percent from their original asking price and spent an average of 185 days on the market.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
brooklynLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury MarketResidential Market ReportResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Here are the week’s top luxury sales

Here are the week’s top luxury sales

Here are the week’s top luxury sales
Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)

For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”

For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
Here are the week’s top luxury sales

Here are the week’s top luxury sales

Here are the week’s top luxury sales
565 Broome Street and 35 North Moore Street (Photos via 565BroomeSoHo and Google Maps)

Manhattan sees highest number of luxury contracts signed since early March

Manhattan sees highest number of luxury contracts signed since early March
(Photo courtesy of Winkworth)

London’s so-called skinniest home hits the market

London’s so-called skinniest home hits the market
(iStock)

Déjà vu: New home sales hit 14-year high in August

Déjà vu: New home sales hit 14-year high in August
Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson (Getty; iStock)

CoreLogic’s screening algorithm may have discriminated against renters: lawsuit

CoreLogic’s screening algorithm may have discriminated against renters: lawsuit
220 Central Park South with Louise Sunshine and Steve Roth (Google Maps, Getty)

Another 220 Central Park South condo trades for over $10K psf

Another 220 Central Park South condo trades for over $10K psf
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.