Open Menu

New York’s residential eviction protections extended through December

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement follows similar guidance from state agency

TRD New York /
Sep.September 28, 2020 02:35 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday extended the state’s protections on certain residential evictions through next year.

The governor announced that he signed an executive order extending the Tenant Safe Harbor Act until Jan. 1, 2021. The legislation, signed into law in June, bars the eviction of tenants financially impacted by Covid-19 for non-payment of rent, but allows landlords to obtain money judgments.

The law prohibited courts from issuing eviction warrants for unpaid rent that was due from the beginning of the crisis until the state lifts emergency restrictions on businesses and other public places. But the latest order, which is not yet publicly available, offers those protections to tenants who faced eviction warrants that “existed prior to the start of the pandemic,” the governor said in a release.

Read more

In August, court officials extended a ban on residential eviction warrants until Oct. 1. The order at the time allowed cases filed prior to March 17 to move forward, meaning that those tenants would potentially be the first wave evicted from their homes come October. The governor’s order appears to shield those tenants through the end of the year.

“As New York continues to fight the pandemic, we want to make sure New Yorkers who are still struggling financially will not be forced from their homes as a result of Covid,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We are extending the protections of the Safe Harbor Act through Jan. 1 because we want tenants to have fundamental stability in their lives as we recover from this crisis.”

A spokesperson for the Office of Court Administration said court officials are assessing the implications of the governor’s order.

The governor’s announcement follows similar guidance that was issued — and then retracted — by the state’s Office of Disability and Temporary Assistance last week. The agency stated that due to the federal eviction moratorium, the state’s ban would be extended through Dec. 31, 2020. Three days after publishing its order, the OTDA said the guidance was posted in error.

“The devil is in the details, and we have yet to see an executive order with any specifics,” Judith Goldiner, Attorney-in-Charge of the Civil Law Reform Unit at the Legal Aid Society, said in a statement. “A true moratorium will protect all tenants regardless of circumstance and not include any exemptions that landlords could exploit to drag our clients to court on frivolous grounds.”

The federal ban applies to renters who expect to make no more than $99,000 this year ($198,000 for joint filers), received a federal stimulus check this year or weren’t required to report any income to the IRS in 2019. To avoid eviction, tenants must demonstrate to their landlords that they are unable to make a rent payment because of loss of income or medical expenses and that eviction would likely render them homeless or force them to live in close quarters with others.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Andrew CuomoEviction moratoriumEvictionsReal Estate and PoliticsRental Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore
Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
Landlord groups say limits on what landlords can be reimbursed for renovations has caused vacancy to rise. (Illustration by The Real Deal)

From unthinkable to reality: Cheap NYC apartments sit vacant

From unthinkable to reality: Cheap NYC apartments sit vacant
Charles Rettig, Commissioner of the IRS (Getty)

Opportunity Zone rule change seeks to entice foreign investors

Opportunity Zone rule change seeks to entice foreign investors
Corey Johnson (Getty)

Corey Johnson drops out of mayoral race

Corey Johnson drops out of mayoral race
Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (Getty, iStock)

City Council extends restaurant, retailer lease protections

City Council extends restaurant, retailer lease protections
From left: Sen. Brian Kavanagh,  State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou and Sen. Zellnor Myrie (Getty)

What Albany’s cooking up for real estate

What Albany’s cooking up for real estate
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.