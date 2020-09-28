Open Menu

TikTok, savior of NYC’s office market, not yet banned in US

Judge issued an injunction against the Trump administration’s TikTok ban

TRD NATIONAL /
Sep.September 28, 2020 11:43 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A federal judge issued an injunction allowing TikTok to remain in app stores. The company recently signed a major office lease at One Five One in New York (Getty; iStock; Google Maps)

A federal judge issued an injunction allowing TikTok to remain in app stores. The company recently signed a major office lease at One Five One in New York (Getty; iStock; Google Maps)

TikTok was granted a last-minute reprieve Sunday as a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration’s order to ban the popular social media app.

The injunction, however, does not cover a broader restriction set to take effect in November, the New York Times reported.

The injunction does not apply to WeChat, which is owned by the Chinese company Tencent Holdings. WeChat has emerged as the preferred mode of communication for property owners and developers, who have been bracing for the order’s potential negative impact on their business dealings with Chinese companies.

Read more

In May, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, signed a lease with the Durst Organization to take over 232,000 square feet at One Five One. The deal was seen as a big win in the pandemic-stricken office market, but it’s unclear what would happen to that office space if the app is banned from the United States.

The Trump administration initially issued an executive order in August to ban TikTok and WeChat from operating in the United States, citing security concerns.

Earlier this month, the app’s parent company reportedly reached a preliminary agreement with Oracle and Walmart to create a new entity, TikTok Global, in which the American companies would jointly own a 20 percent stake, and ByteDance would initially own the other 80 percent.

The fate of that TikTok deal remains uncertain as President Trump said in an interview on “Fox & Friends” on Monday that he wanted the U.S. companies to have “total control” of the app. The deal also requires approval from Beijing. [NYT] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateDonald Trumpoffice market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Biden vs. Trump: What’s at stake for real estate?

Biden vs. Trump: What’s at stake for real estate?
The pandemic is leading to huge losses in value for hotels, malls and other commercial properties (iStock)

Troubled commercial properties see values fall 27%: report

Troubled commercial properties see values fall 27%: report
President Donald Trump (Getty; iStock; Trump Organization)

5 real estate takeaways from 20 years of Trump’s taxes

5 real estate takeaways from 20 years of Trump’s taxes
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a rendering of the Farley Post Office building redevelopment and Vornado's Steve Roth (Credit: Getty Images, VNO)

Facebook snagged $100M discount on Farley Post Office deal

Facebook snagged $100M discount on Farley Post Office deal
Blackstone's Frank Cohen and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with the HQ2 site (Getty; Blackstone; Google Maps)

Amazon grows HQ2 site near DC with hotel buy

Amazon grows HQ2 site near DC with hotel buy
Rendering of the Tokyo Tokiwabashi project (Courtesy of Mitsubishi)

Mitsubishi unveils design for Japan’s tallest skyscraper

Mitsubishi unveils design for Japan’s tallest skyscraper
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.