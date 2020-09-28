Open Menu

Troubled commercial properties see values fall 27%: report

Recession triggered by Covid-19 has devastated hotels, malls and other commercial properties

TRD NATIONAL /
Sep.September 28, 2020 10:45 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The pandemic is leading to huge losses in value for hotels, malls and other commercial properties (iStock)

The pandemic is leading to huge losses in value for hotels, malls and other commercial properties (iStock)

Commercial properties such as hotels and malls may have lost as much as a quarter of their value as the pandemic devastated the retail and hospitality businesses, along with other sectors.

The value of the collateral for commercial mortgage-backed securities has been written down by 27 percent on average when properties get into trouble, the Financial Times reported, citing data from Wells Fargo.

New appraisals are done when commercial real estate property owners fall behind on their mortgage payments, and the loans are handed to a special servicer.

Wells Fargo’s data also shows that the number of appraisals is going up, with 68 triggered in September alone.

Read more

Hotels, which have been struggling thanks to the collapse of the tourism industry, have experienced big losses in value. A Crowne Plaza hotel in Houston, for example, was valued at $25.9 million, down by 46 percent from its valuation in 2014 when its loan was bundled into a CMBS deal. The Holiday Inn La Mirada outside of Los Angeles was recently valued at $22.1 million, a dip of about 27 percent since its loan was securitized in 2015.

“The longer this crisis goes on, we will move into a valuation problem,” said James Shevlin, president of special servicer CW Capital.

[FT] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateHotelsMortgagesReal Estate Finance

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
A federal judge issued an injunction allowing TikTok to remain in app stores. The company recently signed a major office lease at One Five One in New York (Getty; iStock; Google Maps)

TikTok, savior of NYC’s office market, not yet banned in US

TikTok, savior of NYC’s office market, not yet banned in US
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a rendering of the Farley Post Office building redevelopment and Vornado's Steve Roth (Credit: Getty Images, VNO)

Facebook snagged $100M discount on Farley Post Office deal

Facebook snagged $100M discount on Farley Post Office deal
Blackstone's Frank Cohen and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with the HQ2 site (Getty; Blackstone; Google Maps)

Amazon grows HQ2 site near DC with hotel buy

Amazon grows HQ2 site near DC with hotel buy
Rendering of the Tokyo Tokiwabashi project (Courtesy of Mitsubishi)

Mitsubishi unveils design for Japan’s tallest skyscraper

Mitsubishi unveils design for Japan’s tallest skyscraper
Charles Rettig, Commissioner of the IRS (Getty)

Opportunity Zone rule change seeks to entice foreign investors

Opportunity Zone rule change seeks to entice foreign investors
The proposal to rezone Industry City in Brooklyn was unveiled five years ago, but collapsed under political pressure (Courtesy of Industry City)

Here’s how Industry City’s controversial rezoning unraveled

Here’s how Industry City’s controversial rezoning unraveled
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.