There may be a light at the end of the tunnel for landlords who want an end to the state’s ban on evictions.

In an executive order issued Tuesday afternoon, Cuomo broadened the scope of existing legislation to apply to pre-Covid evictions, rather than extending a blanket pause on commercial and residential evictions that lapses on Oct. 1. It also placed a Jan. 2021 end date on the Tenant Safe Harbor Act.

“Let’s hope that it is a true end date,” said Sherwin Belkin, a partner at Belkin Burden Goldman. “Thus far, when it comes to heaping burdens onto the backs of property owners, most end dates seem to be written in disappearing ink.”

The Tenant Safe Harbor Act allows landlords to obtain money judgments against tenants but not evict them in certain cases. The legislation had previously been dependent on restrictions on businesses being lifted, but Cuomo’s executive order sets its expiration date to the beginning of next year. The modification also allows the legislation to apply to outstanding pre-Covid warrants.

The Office of Court Administration said it will issue further guidance after it decides how it will treat the executive order. Meanwhile, City Marshals have not yet updated an August memo that said they would not carry out any evictions until Oct. 1.

“We are still in the process of interpreting the executive order and how cases would be handled,” a court spokesperson said. Cuomo’s office did not return a request for comment.

In the aftermath of Cuomo’s announcements, both multifamily property owners and tenants aired grievances about the eviction guidance. Landlords have noted that limiting evictions makes it harder to collect rent — and hinders them from giving non-paying tenants the boot.

Belkin said that landlords feel that only renters’ side of the equation is being examined.

“There is no doubt that many tenants have suffered Covid-19 financial hardship,” said Belkin. “But many owners are suffering greatly as well.”

Rent collection has been down since the onset of the pandemic, more apartments are sitting vacant, and landlords are resorting to concessions to attract tenants. Asking landlords to bear the burden of tenants who can’t pay rent is “inequitable and not sustainable,” Belkin added.

Although the announcement — which will expand the number of tenants who can raise financial distress as a defense against eviction — was not welcomed by landlords, tenant leaders were also quick to denounce it.

A joint statement from the Right to Counsel Coalition and Housing Justice for All called the extension “misleading and disingenuous.” Among their concerns is that not all tenants will be able to prove financial distress and the Tenant Safe Harbor Act does not prevent holdover evictions.

“Cuomo is not going to save us from this,” said Cea Weaver, coordinator for Housing Justice for All. She added that Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who have largely taken a back seat to Cuomo in the state’s response to the pandemic, have an opportunity to prevent evictions from starting in October.

They have “stood up for renters before, and I am sure they will do so again,” Weaver said. “But we need them to return to session.”

Numerous bills that could affect real estate are before the legislature, but Albany sources say there is no plan for lawmakers to convene before the November election.