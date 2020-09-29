Open Menu

Manhattan vacancies hit a record, 007's Malibu manse hits the market, and Spire gets acquired: discover this week's Residential Round-Up

Read the stories in TRD's new newsletter to become a resi market master

Sep.September 29, 2020
By Zohray Brennan
In Manhattan, vacancies hit record lows; in LA, former 007 star Pierce Brosnan put a six-digit price tag on his Malibu manse. Back in NYC, brokerage Oxford Property Group acquired Spire, ballooning to nearly 800 agents. There are plenty of problems for resi professionals in today’s market, but boredom isn’t one.

With breaking resi news flooding in from the East Coast to the West, it’s hard for even the savviest agents to keep up. Now, TRD is making it easier. Sign up here to get our new weekly newsletter, the Residential Round-Up.

Carefully curated with the most important industry content each week, the Residential Round-Up is designed to give you the real estate news headlines that keeps you in the know in under five minutes.

Become a resi news master. Sign up and get the Residential Round-Up in your inbox every Tuesday.

