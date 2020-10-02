Open Menu

At last: Gowanus rezoning to begin in January

Developers and investors have been snapping up properties in the Brooklyn neighborhood for years

TRD New York /
Oct.October 02, 2020 10:09 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: City Council member Stephen Levin, Mayor Bill de Blasio,  Housing and Economic Development's Vicki Been and City Council member Brad Lander (Getty)

From left: City Council member Stephen Levin, Mayor Bill de Blasio,  Housing and Economic Development’s Vicki Been and City Council member Brad Lander (Getty)

The long-awaited rezoning of Gowanus finally has a start date.

New York City’s housing czar, Vicki Been, announced the city would restart community engagement for the rezoning of the Brooklyn neighborhood in January 2021, during a webinar hosted by political magazine City & State, Brooklyn Paper reported. The rezoning would later have to pass through the city’s seven-month uniform land use review process. The elected officials most invested in its completion — City Council members Stephen Levin and Brad Lander, as well as Mayor Bill de Blasio — are all term-limited in 2022.

Despite a string of recent rezoning setbacks, Been is intent on proceeding with the Gowanus plan. It could create as many as 8,000 residential units, 3,000 of which would be affordable based on area median income.

In a recent interview, Lander said he brought a framework for the rezoning in 2014 or 2015, but it has been plagued with delays ever since. One sticking point for the council member is a community agreement that would guarantee upgrades for the area’s public housing complexes in exchange for the boon for private investors, who have been investing in the area for years in anticipation of a rezoning.

“We simply cannot build a shining new mix of market-rate and affordable housing, while leaving the overwhelming majority of low-income residents and people of color who live in the area today in dilapidated and deteriorating buildings next door,” said Lander in a joint statement with Levin Thursday.

[Brooklyn Paper] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
brooklynGowanusPoliticsRezoning

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
President Donald Trump

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Trump tests positive for coronavirus
NYC’s Department of City Planning is making part of its land-use application available to file online (iStock; Pixabay)

Zoning process enters 21st century with online filing

Zoning process enters 21st century with online filing
Economic Development Corporation CEO James Patchett (Getty; iStock)

EDC’s $58M in Times Square rent mostly sunk into ferries

EDC’s $58M in Times Square rent mostly sunk into ferries
(Getty)

“On the verge of a tragedy:” The stark numbers of a pandemic-hit NYC

“On the verge of a tragedy:” The stark numbers of a pandemic-hit NYC
A rendering of 121 Morgan Avenue in Bushwick and Benefit Street Partners’ managing director Micah Goodman (Photos via EXR; Benefit Street Partners)

Brooklyn developer duo hit with foreclosure lawsuit

Brooklyn developer duo hit with foreclosure lawsuit
City Council member Brad Lander and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty; iStock)

Rezoning Gowanus, de Blasio’s shot at redemption, is no sure thing

Rezoning Gowanus, de Blasio’s shot at redemption, is no sure thing
Corey Johnson, Andrew Rigie and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

Commercial tenant protections get extension from de Blasio

Commercial tenant protections get extension from de Blasio
76 Schermerhorn Street and 378 5th Street in Brooklyn (Photos via The Symon and StreetEasy)

It’s just one week, but Brooklyn luxury contract signings fell 50%

It’s just one week, but Brooklyn luxury contract signings fell 50%
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.