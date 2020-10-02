Open Menu

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s $1B renovation could include 1K affordable units

Fort Greene complex will lose 2 small buildings and gain 16-story towers

Oct.October 02, 2020 03:53 PM
By TRD Staff
Brooklyn Hospital Center at 121 DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps)

The Brooklyn Hospital Center’s plans to redevelop its Fort Greene campus are becoming more clear, nearly a year after the hospital first announced it would revamp the facility.

The $1 billion plan would involve tearing down existing facilities and replacing them with two larger towers, totaling about 800,000 square feet, that would include affordable apartments and medical centers, Crain’s reported.

That would be a big change from the hospital’s current footprint: The two buildings it wants to tear down total just about 50,000 square feet. The new towers could rise as high as 17 stories, and would be built in phases; an outpatient facility would go up first, followed by an inpatient one, according to the publication.

“Many structures have exhausted their life span, and maintaining them becomes more expensive than replacing them,” Terrinoni told Crain’s.

The outpatient building would also have space for some form of private development, such as a residential component, a school or office space. The hospital’s president and CEO, Gary Terrinoni, said that approximately $800 million of the $1 billion needed to fund the new facilities would come from private developers.

The hospital would need to undergo a rezoning in order to make the changes, and if all goes according to plan, construction on the new buildings would begin in 2022. The hospital previously sold a building on Willoughby Street to Rabsky Group for $95 million. [Crain’s] — Amy Plitt

