Open Menu

Real estate stocks close higher on jobs report, despite Trump’s Covid diagnosis

Employment gains in leisure and hospitality overcome uncertainty elsewhere

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 02, 2020 07:35 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
President Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)

President Trump’s coronavirus disclosure Friday added uncertainty to the markets, but real estate stocks ended the day mostly up, despite U.S. markets losing ground. (Getty, iStock)

A broad range of real estate stocks ended a volatile Friday ahead, despite major U.S. markets losing ground. 

While news that President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus fueled uncertainty, the Labor Department’s employment report showed strong gains in the leisure and hospitality sector. The industry added 318,000 jobs in September, far outpacing August numbers, and accounting for nearly half of the total 661,000 jobs added to the overall U.S. economy.

Among the 29 real estate stocks The Real Deal tracks are two of the nation’s largest hotel chains. Both ended the day up. Hilton International closed at $87.96 and Marriott International ended the day at $95.25, both gaining about 1 percent.

The retail sector, which has been among the hardest hit since the pandemic took hold, added 142,000 jobs last month, fewer than in August. The gains were mainly in clothing and general merchandise stores. Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall operator, closed the day with shares up 2.5 percent, at $68.20. Macerich, another mall real estate investment trust that has in previous months struggled to collect rent, ended Friday up 5.7 percent, at $7.41. 

The September jobs numbers still can’t offset the broader damage the pandemic has inflicted; the retail industry now employs 483,000 fewer people than it did in February.

But there are continued signs of improvement. 

In August, buyers snapped up single-family homes in numbers not seen since before the Great Recession. Existing home sales also hit a 14-year high in August with 1.01 million new homes sold, according to the Census Bureau’s monthly report.

Residential REITs also closed higher Friday. 

Chicago-based Equity Residential gained 3.1 percent to close at $55.09, and AvalonBay Communities ended the day at $157.94, up 1.5 percent. 

Despite President Trump’s Covid disclosure, volatility measures of the stock market held steady or decreased slightly on Friday. Volatility indices have risen substantially since the onset of the pandemic. 

The Nasdaq Composite closed 2.2 percent lower. On TRD’s list of 29 real estate stocks, CoStar Group was among the two  to end the day lower, down 1.2 percent to $855.10. The Dow Jones was down half a percent at the closing bell.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusDonald TrumpHotelsRetailStocks

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years
New York restaurateurs are having trouble finding heat lamps to make outdoor dining sustainable in colder months. (iStock)

The latest obstacle for restaurants: No available heat lamps

The latest obstacle for restaurants: No available heat lamps
Leisure and hospitality led September job gains, but the last employment report before the presidential election shows slowing economy overall (Getty)

Leisure and hospitality gain 318K jobs in September as economic growth lags

Leisure and hospitality gain 318K jobs in September as economic growth lags
Cuts at New York’s court system point to an acute backlog next year (iStock; wallyg via Wikipedia)

Real estate attorneys predict bottleneck, brain drain after court cuts

Real estate attorneys predict bottleneck, brain drain after court cuts
President Donald Trump

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Trump tests positive for coronavirus
As of Sept. 23, about one-third of the City’s restaurants and more than one-half of its bars have closed compared to those operating pre-pandemic. (Getty)

Half of NYC’s restaurants and bars are doomed: audit

Half of NYC’s restaurants and bars are doomed: audit
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.