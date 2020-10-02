Real estate is dropping major cheddar on politics this election cycle.

As of Sept. 21 — when campaign funds last filed disclosures with the Federal Election Commission — Joseph Biden was about 19 percent ahead of President Donald Trump. Biden has raked in $19.8 million from real estate contributors this election cycle, versus Trump’s $16.7 million, according to data collected by the Center for Responsive Politics.

The Real Deal used FEC filings to create a live, searchable table ranking the biggest contributions from the industry — those exceeding $50,000. The table will be updated through the election every time political fundraising committees are required to report contributions.

Who is the biggest political contributor from real estate in 2020? It’s Stephen A. Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of Blackstone Group, the private equity giant with $166.6 billion in real estate assets under management, according to the company’s second quarter report. Schwarzman has donated $27 million to pro-Trump and Republican political fundraising committees this cycle.

Search the table below for major campaign contributions from real estate industry leaders.