Open Menu

That was fast: RSA and CHIP appeal rent law decision

The groups expect to have oral arguments in 2021

TRD New York /
Oct.October 02, 2020 05:30 PM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Landlord groups today took the first step toward bringing their rent law challenge to a higher court.

The Community Housing Improvement Program and the Rent Stabilization Association on Friday filed an appeal to the Second Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, after a U.S. District Judge ruled earlier this week that the government has the power to pass regulations that hurt real estate values.

The appeal will trigger a briefing process at the Second Circuit, and the groups expect to have oral arguments as early as spring 2021.

Read more

“As we said when we got the decision on Wednesday, we have always anticipated that we would be pursuing our claims on appeal and that the appeals process would lead to our eventual success,” a spokesperson for the groups said in a statement.

The groups — which together represent a wide swath of the city’s rent-stabilized landlords — filed their challenge to New York’s Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act last July. The groups expected the case to be dismissed in lower courts, hoping to eventually argue their case before the U.S. Supreme Court and bring a conversation about the constitutionality of rent control onto the national stage.

In an interview with The Real Deal earlier this year, attorney for the plaintiffs Andrew Pincus said that he hoped bringing the case before the Supreme Court could help provide a regulatory road map as other states experiment with rent control to address the housing affordability crisis.

Those arguing in favor of last year’s new rent law have said that, should the case reach the Supreme Court, they do not anticipate the body to rule in favor of landlords. Ellen Davidson, a staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society, which is a party to the case, noted that even conservative Supreme Court justices have upheld rent regulations, which have been in place in some form since World War II.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Real Estate LawsuitsRent lawRent Regulations

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Blackstone CEO Steven Schwartzman and Stuyvesant Town (Credit: Getty Images)

After authorities vowed review of Stuy Town deal, Blackstone changes course on vacancies

After authorities vowed review of Stuy Town deal, Blackstone changes course on vacancies
Tete-à-tete with TRD: How landlords are dealing with New York’s new rent laws

Tete-à-tete with TRD: How landlords are dealing with New York’s new rent laws

Tete-à-tete with TRD: How landlords are dealing with New York’s new rent laws
Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)

New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”

New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
Cuts at New York’s court system point to an acute backlog next year (iStock; wallyg via Wikipedia)

Real estate attorneys predict bottleneck, brain drain after court cuts

Real estate attorneys predict bottleneck, brain drain after court cuts
Kroll Bond Rating Agency founder Jules Kroll (Getty; iStock)

Kroll reaches $2M SEC settlement over CMBS, CLO ratings

Kroll reaches $2M SEC settlement over CMBS, CLO ratings
Photo illustration of Judge Eric Komitee (iStock)

Rent law challenge dismissed; battle may go to higher court

Rent law challenge dismissed; battle may go to higher court
Real estate crowdfunding guru Grant Cardone misled investors, lawsuit charges

Real estate crowdfunding guru Grant Cardone misled investors, lawsuit charges

Real estate crowdfunding guru Grant Cardone misled investors, lawsuit charges
(iStock)

ACLU accuses Missouri courts of violating federal eviction ban

ACLU accuses Missouri courts of violating federal eviction ban
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.