President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday morning.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19,” he wrote. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

The White House has not said if either is experiencing symptoms. Hope Hicks, a longtime press aide to Trump who recently traveled with him on Air Force One, also tested positive for the virus, the New York Times reported.

The president’s physician said Trump could carry out his duties from the Executive Mansion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.