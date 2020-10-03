A 16,000-square-foot mansion situated on a piece of American history is about to hit the market for $60 million.

The massive home, known as River View Estates, was built on land that was once part of George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate, according to the Wall Street Journal. It’s reportedly the most expensive home listing ever in Alexandria, Virginia, which is about eight miles from Washington, D.C.

The mansion is owned by Robert Stevens, a former executive with Lockheed Martin, and his wife Michelle. The couple bought the property in 2014 from the late Gerald Halpin, a real estate magnate who was responsible for much of the development in Tysons Corner, Virginia. The Stevenses then demolished a house that was on the site and spent tens of millions of dollars building the estate that they have lived in since 2018, according to the Journal.

The main house is designed in the Federal style — unsurprising, given the location — but it’s a bit more opulent than the one that Washington called home. It has seven bedrooms, a game room, a wood-paneled library and manicured gardens.

In addition to the enormous main house, the property comes with a three-bedroom guesthouse and a separate carriage house with its own studio apartment. Heather Corey, an agent at TTR Sotheby’s International, has the listing. [WSJ] — Amy Plitt