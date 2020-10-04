Open Menu

“Schitt’s Creek” hotel hits market after Primetime Emmy sweep

Unique property has a history beyond the show

Oct.October 04, 2020 02:00 PM
By TRD Staff
The property

The Ontario, Canada, motel that appears on the hit television series “Schitt’s Creek” is going on the market.

Owner Jesse Tipping said the modest lodge in Orangeville — notable for more than just its role in the series — will be up for sale in October, according to the New York Post. Tipping said it would have been on the market already if not for the coronavirus pandemic.
The property appeared as the Rosebud Motel in all six seasons of the CBC television show, from 2015 through this year. The final season of the show won a record nine Primetime Emmy awards this month.

The hotel has eight apartment-style rooms and a three-bedroom unit, each with a kitchen. The rooms are not currently up for rent.

Tipping, now the president of the Athlete Institute Basketball Academy and Orangeville Prep school, bought the property in 2011 as lodging for basketball recruits. NBA players Jamal Murray and Kyle Alexander are among the local recruits who lived at the hotel.
The property was already a popular filming location when Tipping bought it. It appeared in the 2005 movie “A History of Violence,” the series “11.22.63” and “The Umbrella Academy,” according to the Post.

Tipping recently started renting the hotel out to a local organization to use as quarantine rooms. The rooms have also sporadically gone on Airbnb.

While Tipping didn’t explicitly advertise its role on “Schitt’s Creek” on Airbnb or anywhere else, fans from as far as Australia have made pilgrimages there.

“We just kind of let them enjoy it, because if they are not bothering anybody, people really get a kick out of it,” he said. “I don’t think it will be tough [to sell].” [NYP]Dennis Lynch 

