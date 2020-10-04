Open Menu

These global cities are at biggest risk of a housing bubble

Five of seven cities where prices may deflate are in Europe

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Oct.October 04, 2020 12:00 PM
By Dennis Lynch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Munich skyline, Toronto skyline, and Frankfurt skyline (Credit: iStock)

Munich skyline, Toronto skyline, and Frankfurt skyline (Credit: iStock)

A report from UBS finds that housing markets in 18 of 25 major cities around the globe are overvalued and seven of them are bloated enough to be considered a bubble risk.

All but two of the potential bubbles are in Europe, with Munich rated the riskiest, followed by Frankfurt, Toronto, Hong Kong, Paris, Amsterdam and Zurich.

The risk of a bubble in four of those seven cities has either remained the same or decreased since last year, according to the report. The risk increased in Frankfurt, Paris, and Zurich.

Residential prices have been climbing across much of the globe since the coronavirus pandemic briefly brought markets to a halt earlier this year, despite all indications that the global economy is headed toward a recession.

“Several puzzle pieces” had to fall into place for housing prices to avoid falling during the pandemic, according to UBS. That includes government support, low interest rates, and the easing of financing conditions.

“A correction phase will likely emerge when subsidies fade and pressure on income increases,” UBS said in the report.

The report includes an assessment of five U.S. cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco were found to be similarly overvalued, but the risk of a correction is low in L.A. so long as mortgage rates remain low and supply is constrained. Both factors have contributed to rising home prices since the pandemic. Falling prices in San Francisco since 2018 and low inventory reduce the risk of a bubble there.

New York is also considered slightly overvalued. UBS projects that the pandemic will have an “adverse impact on property values for the foreseeable future” because of the rise of remote working and municipal debt that could lead to higher taxes.

The bubble risk increased in Boston, but that market remains fair-valued, according to UBS. Chicago is considered undervalued.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusHousing Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Rending of the project (Courtesy of The Brand Guild)

When back to the office means a stroll to the park

When back to the office means a stroll to the park
President Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)

Real estate stocks close higher on jobs report, despite Trump’s Covid diagnosis

Real estate stocks close higher on jobs report, despite Trump’s Covid diagnosis
San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years
AmeriHome CEO Jim Furash

One of the largest nonbank mortgage lenders files for IPO

One of the largest nonbank mortgage lenders files for IPO
New York restaurateurs are having trouble finding heat lamps to make outdoor dining sustainable in colder months. (iStock)

The latest obstacle for restaurants: No available heat lamps

The latest obstacle for restaurants: No available heat lamps
Cuts at New York’s court system point to an acute backlog next year (iStock; wallyg via Wikipedia)

Real estate attorneys predict bottleneck, brain drain after court cuts

Real estate attorneys predict bottleneck, brain drain after court cuts
President Donald Trump

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Trump tests positive for coronavirus
As of Sept. 23, about one-third of the City’s restaurants and more than one-half of its bars have closed compared to those operating pre-pandemic. (Getty)

Half of NYC’s restaurants and bars are doomed: audit

Half of NYC’s restaurants and bars are doomed: audit
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.