Open Menu

World’s priciest skyscraper hasn’t escaped Hong Kong’s downturn

The Center, which sold for $5.2B in 2017, has seen vacancies rise and rents drop

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Oct.October 04, 2020 09:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Center in Hong Kong (Flickr)

The Center in Hong Kong (Flickr)

The economic downturn in Hong Kong has turned the world’s most expensive skyscraper into a headache for its owners.

In 2017, a group of buyers paid $5.2 billion for Li Ka-shing’s 75 percent stake in The Center, Hong Kong’s fifth-tallest tower. While the consortium was initially able to flip floors for quick profits, it has struggled to close deals since mid-2019, when protests against mainland China started in the territory, according to Bloomberg.

Now, about 20 percent of the building is unoccupied and asking rents have dropped by 20 percent. Only one property has sold in the building so far this year, and it was deeply discounted from early 2019 prices, according to Bloomberg. Around 20 percent of the building is empty and rents are down 20 percent from the same time last year.

“It was a reasonable investment decision back then,” said Knight Frank’s Thomas Lam. “But now, as rental yields and office demand decline amid the worsening economy, buyers are much more reserved.”

Economic tension between the U.S. and China and the coronavirus pandemic have led to uncertainty in the Hong Kong market, with nearly every property type seeing prices fall. Earlier this month, the U.S. government sold an apartment complex in one of Hong Kong’s most expensive neighborhoods for roughly $7,000 per square foot — a steep discount.

Office vacancies are also at a 16-year high. Valuations may fall by as much 20 percent this year, according to Jones Lang LaSalle. [Bloomberg] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
hong kongOffice Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years

San Francisco office vacancy hasn’t been this high in years
Companies are relying on surveys and other data points to determine who will come back to offices first. (iStock)

How do companies decide who should return to offices first? It’s tricky

How do companies decide who should return to offices first? It’s tricky
Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Getty)

Chinese proptech firm Ming Yuan Cloud goes public

Chinese proptech firm Ming Yuan Cloud goes public
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and REI CEO Eric Artz with a rendering of the headquarters in Bellevue, Washington (Getty; REI; NBBJ)

Facebook buys office campus near Seattle for $368M

Facebook buys office campus near Seattle for $368M
The apartment complex (CBRE)

US sells Hong Kong consulate apartments at big discount: $7K psf

US sells Hong Kong consulate apartments at big discount: $7K psf
Mark Zukerberg and Jeff Blau (Getty, iStock)

Nearly 70% of CEOs expect to downsize offices: KPMG

Nearly 70% of CEOs expect to downsize offices: KPMG
Hong Kong skyline

Hong Kong security laws, that block dissent, also complicate RE investments for China’s elites

Hong Kong security laws, that block dissent, also complicate RE investments for China’s elites
Ivan Ko

Hong Kong developer pitches ground-up city in Ireland for HK expats

Hong Kong developer pitches ground-up city in Ireland for HK expats
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.