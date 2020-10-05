Open Menu

$2.2T House stimulus package would ban evictions for 12 months

Bill faces headwinds from the Senate and White House

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 05, 2020 09:51 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Senator Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Getty)

Senator Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Getty)

Many renters in the U.S. are protected from evictions through the end of the year, and a stimulus package that passed in the house could extend those protections further.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package last week that includes a full-year ban on eviction foreclosure filings over nonpayment, according to Bloomberg News.

The bill would also enact automatic forbearance for delinquent borrowers, and would include $50 billion in emergency rental assistance funds as well as a homeowner assistance fund with up to $80 million for each state.

“This relief is essential, and the Senate must act now to keep Americans safe at home,” said Noëlle Porter, director of government affairs for the National Housing Law Project, in an email to Bloomberg News.

Read more

The first stimulus package, the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, passed with bipartisan support in March and helped stave off a wave of evictions. The current federal eviction ban has been extended through the end of the year, but housing advocates worry that without further aid, tenants will face evictions en masse once it expires.

It remains to be seen whether this second $2.2 trillion stimulus package will advance; it would need approval from the Republican-led Senate, as well as the Trump administration, and thus far support from those camps has been elusive. Talks on the $3.4 trillion HEROES Act have stalled since the House passed the bill in May. The existing package is narrower in scope than the HEROES Act.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday on MSNBC that negotiations are continuing, as reports about the president’s illness dominated the news. The bill passed just hours before the first reports emerged that President Donald Trump had tested positive for Covid-19. [Bloomberg News] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
foreclosuresMultifamily MarketReal Estate and PoliticsRental Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)

New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”

New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)

New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011

New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
(iStock)

Black and Hispanic landlords offer rent relief at higher rates than white counterparts: study

Black and Hispanic landlords offer rent relief at higher rates than white counterparts: study
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (Getty, iStock)

JPMorgan wants to invest $700M building rentals in Sun Belt states

JPMorgan wants to invest $700M building rentals in Sun Belt states
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden (Getty; iStock)

Will real estate take the stage at Trump-Biden debate?

Will real estate take the stage at Trump-Biden debate?
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

New York’s residential eviction protections extended through December

New York’s residential eviction protections extended through December
Landlord groups say limits on what landlords can be reimbursed for renovations has caused vacancy to rise. (Illustration by The Real Deal)

From unthinkable to reality: Cheap NYC apartments sit vacant

From unthinkable to reality: Cheap NYC apartments sit vacant
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.