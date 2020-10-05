Open Menu

Brookfield weighs bid for SL Green’s Hudson Yards building

Amazon-anchored property hit the market earlier this year eyeing $1.1B

TRD New York /
Oct.October 05, 2020 05:15 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brookfield's Ric Clark with 410 Tenth Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

Brookfield’s Ric Clark with 410 Tenth Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

Brookfield is considering a play for SL Green Realty’s Amazon-anchored office building near Hudson Yards.

Brookfield Asset Management is weighing a bid for the 20-story building at 410 Tenth Avenue, Bloomberg News reported. SL Green earlier this year put the building up for sale, eyeing a sales tag of $1.1 billion.

Read more

SL Green acquired a majority interest in the office building in 2018, in a deal that valued the property at roughly $440 million. It has since embarked on a building-wide redevelopment, which included relocating the building’s entrance from 34th to 33rd Street. The landlord refinanced the building, which is also home to First Republic Bank, with a $600 million construction loan led by Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.

Representatives from Brookfield and SL Green declined to comment to Bloomberg.

The potential sale is a part of SL Green’s move to beef up its balance sheet. The real estate investment trust has been unloading properties and loans left and right as it fuels its stock buyback program.

Brookfield, meanwhile, has invested nearly $5 billion in the area at Manhattan West, where the developer is in the midst of constructing the megaproject’s final tower.

[Bloomberg] — Rich Bockmann

 
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
brookfield asset managementCommercial Real EstateInvestment SalesManhattan Office MarketSL Green

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)

SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale

SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt

SL Green snags private-equity firm at
One Vanderbilt

SL Green snags private-equity firm at
One Vanderbilt
BRP Companies partners Geoff Flournoy and Meredith Marshall with renderings of 90-02 168th Street in Jamaica (Photos via BRP)

BRP Companies plans 614-unit project in Queens

BRP Companies plans 614-unit project in Queens
Central Park Boathouse and Dean Poll (iStock, Wikimedia)

Cast away: Central Park’s Loeb Boathouse announces permanent layoffs

Cast away: Central Park’s Loeb Boathouse announces permanent layoffs
The Regal Cinemas chain will suspend operations at all of its US movie theaters (Getty)

Lights out: Regal Cinemas to suspend operations

Lights out: Regal Cinemas to suspend operations
80 Pine Street and Rudin Management CEO Bill Rudin (Google Maps; Getty)

Rudin Management plans overhaul of Financial District tower

Rudin Management plans overhaul of Financial District tower
Adam Hochfelder with Merchants Hospitality's Abraham Merchant and Richard Cohn (Getty; iStock; Merchants Hospitality)

Adam Hochfelder accused of Ponzi scheme, embezzlement by former firm

Adam Hochfelder accused of Ponzi scheme, embezzlement by former firm
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.