BRP Companies plans 614-unit project in Queens

12-story building is one of several Jamaica projects developer has in the works

TRD New York
Oct.October 05, 2020 05:19 PM
By Keith Larsen
BRP Companies partners Geoff Flournoy and Meredith Marshall with renderings of 90-02 168th Street in Jamaica (Photos via BRP)

BRP Companies partners Geoff Flournoy and Meredith Marshall with renderings of 90-02 168th Street in Jamaica (Photos via BRP)

BRP Companies is moving forward on its plans to develop a major mixed-use project in Jamaica, Queens.

The development firm, led by co-founders Meredith Marshall and Geoff Flournoy, filed plans with the city’s Department of Buildings for a 12-story mixed-use building at 90-02 168th Street.

The building will stand 124 feet tall and will have 614 units of mixed-income housing. It’ll also have 127 parking spots, bike storage, an outdoor space, an exercise room and an art gallery, according to the plans on file with the DOB.

Construction may begin as soon as later this year, according to the developer’s website. Carl Ordemann of Perkins Eastman Architects is listed as the architect of record. BRP Companies did not immediately return a request to comment.

BRP Companies is focusing heavily on development projects in Jamaica: The firm is also behind a 24-story mixed-use tower at 163-05 Archer Avenue, as well as the 669-unit Crossing at Jamaica Station at 147-40 and 148-10 Archer Avenue.

BRP isn’t the only developer that’s invested heavily in Jamaica: The Chetrit Group has five buildings in the works in the neighborhood, on the site of the former Mary Immaculate Hospital.





