The number of luxury contracts signed in Brooklyn last week rose to 11, a slight increase from eight the week before.

The total sales volume for the deals inked in the borough at $2 million or more was $28.6 million, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The median asking price for the properties was $2.49 million with an average listing discount of 2 percent. The eight properties spent an average of 128 days on the market. Of the contracts signed last week, six deals were townhouses, four were condos and one was a co-op unit.

The most expensive property to go into contract was a condo unit at 389 Bergen Street. Located in a circa-1910 building in Park Slope, the nearly 3,000-square-foot condo has four bedrooms, French oak wood floors and an ethanol fireplace. Its final asking price was $3.3 million.

The second priciest deal was a four-story townhouse in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The 20-foot wide home at 219 Jefferson Avenue spans more than 4,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and landscaped backyard. It was asking about $3.2 million when it went into contract.

Townhouses have been the most popular type of home among Brooklyn buyers in recent weeks, with more space both indoors and outdoors — and, typically, a lower price per square foot. Last week was no exception regarding pricing: the average price per square foot for the six townhouses that went into contract was $773, while for condos it was $1,443.