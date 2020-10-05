Open Menu

Rudin Management plans overhaul of Financial District tower

80 Pine Street will have 800K sf of vacancy soon

TRD New York /
Oct.October 05, 2020 10:45 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
80 Pine Street and Rudin Management CEO Bill Rudin (Google Maps; Getty)

80 Pine Street and Rudin Management CEO Bill Rudin (Google Maps; Getty)

Rudin Management is planning a major makeover of its 1.2 million-square-foot office tower at 80 Pine Street in the Financial District.

The 60-year-old building expects nearly 800,000 square feet of vacancy in the near future, the New York Post reported. That’s in part a result of American International Group’s move to 1271 Sixth Avenue; it will vacate several thousand square feet when it leaves the lower Manhattan tower.

Read more

The renovation project includes a new ground floor lobby and entryways designed by Fogarty Finger Architecture. New storefronts with decorative glass curtain walls are also part of the plan. The building opened in 1960 and was designed by Emery Roth and Sons.

The facelift is planned as Manhattan’s office market experiences a major downturn in the middle of the pandemic-driven recession. CBRE research director Nicole LaRusso told the Post that office leasing around Wall Street is down by more than 60 percent over its five-year quarterly average.

A JLL team of brokers will lead the leasing and marketing campaign for the available space at 80 Pine Street. Asking rents are in the mid-high $50s per square foot, according to the Post. [NYP] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estateoffice market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The Regal Cinemas chain will suspend operations at all of its US movie theaters (Getty)

Lights out: Regal Cinemas to suspend operations

Lights out: Regal Cinemas to suspend operations
Adam Hochfelder with Merchants Hospitality's Abraham Merchant and Richard Cohn (Getty; iStock; Merchants Hospitality)

Adam Hochfelder accused of Ponzi scheme, embezzlement by former firm

Adam Hochfelder accused of Ponzi scheme, embezzlement by former firm
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday that the city will move to close some schools, as well as nonessential businesses (Getty)

NYC moves to close restaurants, schools in Covid hot spots

NYC moves to close restaurants, schools in Covid hot spots
From left: 245 Park Avenue, 420 Fifth Avenue and 1271 Sixth Avenue (Google Maps)

Rockefeller Foundation signs sublease in MLB’s old Park Avenue office

Rockefeller Foundation signs sublease in MLB’s old Park Avenue office
Cushman and Wakefield CEO Brett White (Getty; iStock; Cushman and Wakefield)

Lawsuits against Cushman & Wakefield target appraisers’ pay

Lawsuits against Cushman & Wakefield target appraisers’ pay
161 Maiden Lane and Fortis CEO Jonathan Landau (Google Maps; Fortis)

Construction loan tied to “leaning” Seaport condo up for sale

Construction loan tied to “leaning” Seaport condo up for sale
Brooklyn Hospital Center at 121 DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps)

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s $1B renovation could include 1K affordable units

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s $1B renovation could include 1K affordable units
New York restaurateurs are having trouble finding heat lamps to make outdoor dining sustainable in colder months. (iStock)

The latest obstacle for restaurants: No available heat lamps

The latest obstacle for restaurants: No available heat lamps
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.