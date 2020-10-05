Open Menu

Think You Know Celebrity Real Estate?

Answer these 5 questions to see what level celebrity know-it-all you are

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 05, 2020 01:30 PM
By Zohray Brennan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
celebritiescelebrityResidential

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The value of single-family mortgage-backed securities hit a new monthly record, and demand is still strong. (iStock)

Mortgage-backed securities boom breaks monthly record

Mortgage-backed securities boom breaks monthly record
“People are looking for that bubble”: Brick Underground’s Teri Rogers on a residential market under lockdown

“People are looking for that bubble”: Brick Underground’s Teri Rogers on a residential market under lockdown

“People are looking for that bubble”: Brick Underground’s Teri Rogers on a residential market under lockdown
The Quay

Brooklyn’s priciest home sale closes at $20.3M

Brooklyn’s priciest home sale closes at $20.3M
From left: Ace Watanasuparp, Mark Favaloro and Alan Rosenbaum

Watch tonight: (Work from) home lending on TRD Talks Live

Watch tonight: (Work from) home lending on TRD Talks Live
REBNY's Jim Whelan (standing) and trade group lawyers

REBNY vs. StreetEasy: The fight for listings in Gotham

REBNY vs. StreetEasy: The fight for listings in Gotham
220 Central Park South and 423 Park Avenue (Credit: iStock and StreetEasy)

Why ultra-luxury condo buyers are paying millions too much

Why ultra-luxury condo buyers are paying millions too much
From left: Heather Domi, Jeremy Stein, Toni Haber, Leonard Steinberg and Cathy Taub (Credit: NYRAC)

Fast-growing agent group has money, members and an agenda

Fast-growing agent group has money, members and an agenda
By the Numbers WeWork

These stats tell the story of WeWork’s fall and CEO Adam Neumann’s ouster

These stats tell the story of WeWork’s fall and CEO Adam Neumann’s ouster
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.