Open Menu

Airbnb slams door on Halloween-night rentals

Home-sharing company says measure will curb Covid

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 06, 2020 02:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (Getty; iStock)

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (Getty; iStock)

Airbnb banned one-night rentals over the upcoming Halloween weekend in an effort to prevent parties — and thus, possible outbreaks of the coronavirus.

The home-sharing company announced that it will bar one-night rentals on Oct. 30 and 31 to “protect our hosts and the communities they live in,” according to Business Insider.

In order to rent a place over the Halloween weekend, reservations must begin on Oct. 29 or end on Nov. 2, depending on the first night of the stay, the publication reported. The company will also restrict users without a history of good reviews from booking last-minute, as well as people booking listings too close to their own location. Guests who violate the rules could face legal action.

Those who have already booked stays that violate the new rules will get refunds, and hosts will still be paid for what they would have made from the booking, according to Business Insider.

Airbnb has seen a surge in local bookings as travelers stay closer to home during the pandemic. But the company has also instituted new rules to stop people from throwing parties that could turn into Covid-19 spreader events. In July the company forbid anyone under the age of 25 from booking listings close to where they live, and in August it limited capacity on rentals to 16 people or fewer. House parties have been banned since the summer as well.

[Business Insider] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
AirbnbCoronavirusstartups

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Mayor Bill de Blasio, 54 West 39th Street, 62 Grand Street, and 208 West 30th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings

The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Stanley “Skip” Karol, an Airbnb host (Credit: Getty Images and Youtube)

Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city

Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
A West Village Airbnb listing (Credit: Airbnb)

Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?

Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
(iStock)

Vegas, New Orleans lead US in missed September rent payments

Vegas, New Orleans lead US in missed September rent payments
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

Cuomo to redraw city’s shutdown map

Cuomo to redraw city’s shutdown map
The Real Deal's E.B. Solomont

Future City: Democratizing vacation homes, Bungalow’s breakdown

Future City: Democratizing vacation homes, Bungalow’s breakdown
Munich skyline, Toronto skyline, and Frankfurt skyline (Credit: iStock)

These global cities are at biggest risk of a housing bubble

These global cities are at biggest risk of a housing bubble
Rending of the project (Courtesy of The Brand Guild)

When back to the office means a stroll to the park

When back to the office means a stroll to the park
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.