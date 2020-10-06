Airbnb banned one-night rentals over the upcoming Halloween weekend in an effort to prevent parties — and thus, possible outbreaks of the coronavirus.

The home-sharing company announced that it will bar one-night rentals on Oct. 30 and 31 to “protect our hosts and the communities they live in,” according to Business Insider.

In order to rent a place over the Halloween weekend, reservations must begin on Oct. 29 or end on Nov. 2, depending on the first night of the stay, the publication reported. The company will also restrict users without a history of good reviews from booking last-minute, as well as people booking listings too close to their own location. Guests who violate the rules could face legal action.

Those who have already booked stays that violate the new rules will get refunds, and hosts will still be paid for what they would have made from the booking, according to Business Insider.

Airbnb has seen a surge in local bookings as travelers stay closer to home during the pandemic. But the company has also instituted new rules to stop people from throwing parties that could turn into Covid-19 spreader events. In July the company forbid anyone under the age of 25 from booking listings close to where they live, and in August it limited capacity on rentals to 16 people or fewer. House parties have been banned since the summer as well.

[Business Insider] — Keith Larsen