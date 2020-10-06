Open Menu

Bronx scores only mid-market deals in past two weeks

Developer and moving company scoop up large industrial tracts

Oct.October 06, 2020 08:00 AM
By Orion Jones
From left: 580 Gerard Avenue and buyer Joshua Schuster of Silverback Development, and 437-441 164th Street with buyer Jason Friedland of Westrock Development (Google Maps)

Just two investment sales between $10 million and $30 million have been recorded in public records since Sept. 20. Both came last week and were for industrial space in the Bronx. Here are details:

1. Silverback Development acquired a 31,200-square-foot parking facility at 580 Gerard Avenue in Concourse for $16.9 million, through the limited liability company SD Gerard Avenue. The property has 214,800 square feet of development potential. Emmes Asset Management was the seller, acting through NR Property 2 LLC.

2. A limited liability company affiliated with Shlepper’s Moving and Storage purchased six industrial properties and a vacant lot in Morrisania with a total of 59,207 square feet for $14 million. The seller was A&I Bronx Realty Corp. The properties are located at 437, 439 and 441 164th Street; and 432, 434 and 442 165th Street as well as a nearby vacant lot.





The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.