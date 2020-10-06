Open Menu

Ex-Turner Construction exec pleads guilty to role in bribery scheme

One of several who will face jail time for allegedly siphoning over $15M from Bloomberg LP

Oct.October 06, 2020 04:35 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
120 Park Avenue (Google Maps)

120 Park Avenue (Google Maps)

Another former Turner Construction executive has pleaded guilty in a bribery scheme that allegedly siphoned more than $15 million from Bloomberg LP, one of the company’s clients.

Vito Nigro, a project superintendent, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to grand larceny for inflating subcontractor bids on Bloomberg projects, filing bogus change work orders and misappropriating unused funds, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced.

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Nigro faces no more than 3 to 9 years in state prison, with a minimum sentence of one to 3 years.

Nigro’s guilty plea follows that of alleged co-conspirators in the bribery scheme. Last week,
Ronald Olson, former vice president and deputy operation manager for Turner, pleaded guilty to the same charge and was offered an identical sentence. In August, Anthony Guzzone, Bloomberg’s former head of global construction, copped to the same charge.

Michael Campana, former construction manager for Bloomberg, faces 1 year in jail and $239,800 in restitution after pleading guilty to money laundering.

According to authorities, the executives worked with various subcontractors to increase the price of contracts for interior work at Bloomberg’s offices at 120 Park Avenue and 919 Third Avenue. In exchange, the subcontractors allegedly provided the executives with cash bribes, as well as vacations and home renovations. Neither Bloomberg or Turner were accused of wrongdoing in the case. Some 22 subcontractors, vendors and company owners were also charged in the case.

The defendants in the state case were also hit with federal tax fraud charges related to the subcontractor bribes. Last week, Guzzone admitted to evading taxes on more than $1.45 million in bribes.





ConstructionReal Estate Lawsuits

Wolkoff’s firm still on hook for $6.7M in 5Pointz whitewashing, judge rules

NAR’s motion to dismiss broker fee lawsuit shut down

Lawsuits against Cushman & Wakefield target appraisers’ pay

That was fast: RSA and CHIP appeal rent law decision

Leisure and hospitality gain 318K jobs in September as economic growth lags

Real estate attorneys predict bottleneck, brain drain after court cuts

Housing demand sent construction spending up in August

Kroll reaches $2M SEC settlement over CMBS, CLO ratings

