Open Menu

NAR’s motion to dismiss broker fee lawsuit shut down

Country’s biggest brokerages accused of violating antitrust laws

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 06, 2020 09:45 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
NAR CEO Bob Goldberg (iStock; NAR)

NAR CEO Bob Goldberg (iStock; NAR)

A federal judge has denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit over broker commissions on residential real estate deals.

A U.S. District Court judge threw out motions from the National Association of Realtors and some of the nation’s largest brokerages to dismiss the lawsuit, Inman reported. The judge ruled that the plaintiffs’ allegations show that they would have paid lower commissions if the current broker rules had not been in place, and that the rules established by NAR created an artificially high commission rate.

The lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 by a property seller, and is now seeking class action status. The complaint alleges that the sharing of commissions between the listing and buyer brokers leads to higher seller costs and violates the Sherman Antitrust Act.

NAR argued in its motion that the lawsuit misportrayed the rules for multiple listing services, and that the plaintiffs failed to show they suffered an “antitrust injury,” according to Inman.

But the judge who dismissed the motion disagreed, and wrote in his ruling that, “But-for Defendants’ conspiracy, each plaintiff would have paid substantially lower commissions.”

“As the case moves forward, we intend to demonstrate how the MLS system creates competitive, efficient markets that benefit home buyers and sellers as well as small business brokerages,” a NAR spokesperson told Inman.

The other defendants in the lawsuit are HomeServices of America, Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Realogy, Long & Foster Companies HSF Affiliates. Those firms backed NAR’s motion to dismiss the suit, and those requests were also dismissed by the judge.

[Inman] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
National Association of RealtorsReal Estate LawsuitsResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Robin Schneiderman and Stephen Kliegerman, 9 DeKalb Avenue and 45 Broad Street

BHS breaks from norm with advisory arm on development

BHS breaks from norm with advisory arm on development
MacFarlane Partners CEO Victor MacFarlane and Avanath Capital Management CEO Daryl Carter (Photos via MacFarlane Partners and Avanath Capital)

Black-owned firms to launch first affordable-housing REIT

Black-owned firms to launch first affordable-housing REIT
389 Bergen Street and 219 Jefferson Street (Google Maps)

Nearly $30M in Brooklyn luxury contracts signed last week

Nearly $30M in Brooklyn luxury contracts signed last week
Cushman and Wakefield CEO Brett White (Getty; iStock; Cushman and Wakefield)

Lawsuits against Cushman & Wakefield target appraisers’ pay

Lawsuits against Cushman & Wakefield target appraisers’ pay
River View Estates (Photo via Gordon Beall)

Cherry tree’s gone, but rest of estate will cost you $60M

Cherry tree’s gone, but rest of estate will cost you $60M
Willy Chirino and 4400 Island Road (Getty, Top Photography)

Willy Chirino’s former Miami home lists for $12M

Willy Chirino’s former Miami home lists for $12M
That was fast: RSA and CHIP appeal rent law decision

That was fast: RSA and CHIP appeal rent law decision

That was fast: RSA and CHIP appeal rent law decision
(Text courtesy of Department of Justice; Staten Island via iStock)

DOJ accuses broker of housing discrimination

DOJ accuses broker of housing discrimination
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.