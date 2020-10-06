Note: These items are independently selected by our team. However, TRD may receive a commission when you purchase products through affiliate links.

For those of you still perfecting your home office set-ups, we rounded up some of the most popular ergonomic office chairs. The thought of sitting in these will make your work week a little less foreboding — or, at the very least, a lot more comfortable.

Let your office chair be the throne you deserve. Check out our list below.

This mesh-lined, rolling office chair comes with adjustable armrests, lumbar support and extra blade wheels. It also has up to 135 degrees of tilt so that you have optimal back support for your whole day.

This velvet computer chair will pull your whole office space together. Its design brings a sophisticated look to your office, while its soft feel provides a comfortable setting for long meetings. Function and fashion in one.

This chair came as a recommendation from a TRD staffer. It comes with a three-section backrest, allowing for very subtle adjustments. Its mesh material is comfortable enough to sit in all day, so you’ll have fewer excuses to get up and be distracted.

This chair takes your day from work time to game time. It has the standard adjustable seat height, but also includes a tilt tension so you can rock back to your heart’s content. Plus it comes in sleek accent colors and the material is both breathable and easy to clean.

This chair is both an Amazon’s Choice (surprise, surprise) and one of the most reviewed office chairs. Beyond its neat, leather exterior, it can swivel 360 degrees. This option may be slightly lower-priced, but it has the look and feel of luxury.

If you need an office chair that’s as comfortable as sitting on the couch, this option is for you. The thick, velvet padding of this chair is contoured to help with lumbar and leg pain, and also helps improve posture.

Now you won’t have to choose between ruining your floors and putting down an ugly plastic chair mat. This wheeled chair promises that it won’t scratch any surfaces. Plus, it has an easy-to-clean lining, breathable material, arm support and lower back support. A good choice to keep your work day rolling along.

A refined option perfect for the boardroom or home office. From designers Herman Miller and Don Chadwick, the chair has been updated since it debuted in 1994. It features an elastomeric suspension seat and backrest for comfort and posture support.

This pick claims to be the No. 1-selling ergonomic chair. While it may look like a simple computer chair, it is anything but. It’s built with a “liveback” that mimics your spine’s natural curves, helping the user to recline comfortably while remaining focused. And it’s made of recycled materials, making this luxe option a sustainable one.