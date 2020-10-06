Open Menu

Wolkoff’s firm still on hook for $6.7M in 5Pointz whitewashing, judge rules

US Supreme Court decided against rehearing a case after G&M Realty appealed the 2018 decision

TRD New York /
Oct.October 06, 2020 02:25 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The 5Pointz warehouse with G&M Realty's David Wolkoff (Wikipedia Commons; Getty)

The 5Pointz warehouse with G&M Realty’s David Wolkoff (Wikipedia Commons; Getty)

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition by the late Jerry Wolkoff’s development firm to revisit a ruling over the whitewashing of graffiti artists’ work at the iconic 5Pointz warehouse.

The court’s decision to not rehear the case means developer G&M Realty — which painted over the street art at its warehouse in 2013 to pave the way for a new project — will pay $6.7 million to the affected artists, Law & Crime reported. A U.S. District Court judge had upheld the decision in February, after an appeal was brought by Wolkoff, a prolific developer who died in July.

The developer had planned a massive 1.3 million-square-foot mixed-use development on the Long Island City, Queens site, where street artists had enlivened an abandoned warehouse for years with their art. The developer had the art painted over two months before demolition permits were issued for the site.

In 2018, when a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge awarded $150,000, the maximum penalty, for each of the 45 murals that were defaced, it was a key test for the Visual Artists’ Rights Act, a 1990 federal copyright rule which grants artists “moral rights” for their work. Modifications of work under the Act require 90-days’ notice be given, which the court found G&M violated.

More recently, G&M Realty, which is managed by Gerald Wolkoff’s sons, David and Adam, is developing a 9,000-unit planned community in Brentwood, at the site of a former state hospital. The developer has yet to break ground on the $4 billion, 3 million-square-foot project.

[Law and Crime] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
5Pointzjerry wolkoffReal Estate Lawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
NAR CEO Bob Goldberg (iStock; NAR)

NAR’s motion to dismiss broker fee lawsuit shut down

NAR’s motion to dismiss broker fee lawsuit shut down
Cushman and Wakefield CEO Brett White (Getty; iStock; Cushman and Wakefield)

Lawsuits against Cushman & Wakefield target appraisers’ pay

Lawsuits against Cushman & Wakefield target appraisers’ pay
That was fast: RSA and CHIP appeal rent law decision

That was fast: RSA and CHIP appeal rent law decision

That was fast: RSA and CHIP appeal rent law decision
Cuts at New York’s court system point to an acute backlog next year (iStock; wallyg via Wikipedia)

Real estate attorneys predict bottleneck, brain drain after court cuts

Real estate attorneys predict bottleneck, brain drain after court cuts
Kroll Bond Rating Agency founder Jules Kroll (Getty; iStock)

Kroll reaches $2M SEC settlement over CMBS, CLO ratings

Kroll reaches $2M SEC settlement over CMBS, CLO ratings
Photo illustration of Judge Eric Komitee (iStock)

Rent law challenge dismissed; battle may go to higher court

Rent law challenge dismissed; battle may go to higher court
Real estate crowdfunding guru Grant Cardone misled investors, lawsuit charges

Real estate crowdfunding guru Grant Cardone misled investors, lawsuit charges

Real estate crowdfunding guru Grant Cardone misled investors, lawsuit charges
(iStock)

ACLU accuses Missouri courts of violating federal eviction ban

ACLU accuses Missouri courts of violating federal eviction ban
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.