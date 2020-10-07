Billionaire businessman Ron Perelman is looking to unload two connected townhouses on the Upper East Side for $75 million.

The investment banker is seeking $65 million for the larger of two homes he owns on East 63rd Street, the Wall Street Journal reported. That property spans 19,000 square feet and was originally built to be the Hangar Club, a private club for aviators. The smaller of the two houses, which spans just 7,000 square feet, is asking $10 million.

The two townhouses, which sit about a block and a half from Central Park, are connected via a door and are listed separately, but could also be sold together. Serena Boardman of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Perelman did not confirm the listing, but said in a statement to the Journal that the pandemic has led him to “think carefully about myself and my business, and to reset my priorities.”

The investment banker, who leads the firm MacAndrews & Forbes, has also sold off a number of other personal assets, including jet airplanes, yachts and parts of his art collection, according to the Journal. Perelman is also reportedly shopping his East Hampton estate for $180 million as a whisper listing, but has denied reports that it was on the market.

Others have sought to rid themselves of their luxe Upper East Side mansions recently, even if that means listing them at a steep discount. Developer Keith Rubenstein of Somerset Partners reduced the price of his palatial New York home at 8 East 62nd Street from $84.5 million in 2016 to $65 million when it re-listed in September.

[WSJ] — Georgia Kromrei