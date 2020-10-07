Open Menu

SL Green claims “saliva-spewing” picketers may be spreading Covid

City’s largest landlord claims Local 79 is flouting safety protocols outside Midtown building

TRD New York /
Oct.October 07, 2020 04:05 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SL Green CEO Marc Holiday and 420 Lexington Avenue with Scabby the Rat (Getty; Google; Sl Green)

SL Green CEO Marc Holiday and 420 Lexington Avenue with Scabby the Rat (Getty; Google; Sl Green)

If picketers insist on shouting expletives at SL Green’s CEO Marc Holiday as he heads into his office each morning, the least they can do — without facing legal consequences — is maintain a distance of six feet and wear a face mask.

That’s according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleging that Local 79, a construction and building laborers’ union, has flouted coronavirus safety protocols outside the Graybar Building at 420 Lexington Avenue.

The lawsuit alleges that picketers’ lack of face masks and unrestrained use of “saliva-spewing whistles” to draw attention “contravenes CDC guidance” and risks spreading Covid-19 to building guards and the public.

SL Green also claims it has submitted video evidence of “saliva projectiles” emanating from picketers’ whistles. SL Green is seeking a temporary restraining order, and has asked the court for more than $1 million in compensatory damages and more than $1 million in punitive damages.

Local 79 and attorneys for SL Green did not immediately return requests for comment.

Local 79 is protesting the hiring of non-union workers at 15 Beekman Street, where SL Green is developing a 215,000-square-foot dormitory for Pace University.

While the city’s largest office landlord hired union builders to construct its new headquarters at the gargantuan One Vanderbilt, labor leaders say the developer is forgoing organized workers on the lower Manhattan project because it’s small enough to escape media attention.

The union has also kept an inflatable Scabby the Rat outside of 420 Lexington Avenue each day since early September, the complaint says. Local 79 has shared images of the rat on its Twitter account in protest against non-union hiring at 15 Beekman.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronaviruslabor unionsSL Green

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)

SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale

SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt

SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt

SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site

SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
Hudson Yards redevelopment site

SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
Hudson Yards redevelopment site
Citizens Bank CEO Bruce Van Saun and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday with 106 Spring Street (Getty; Sl Green; Google Maps)

One of Soho’s priciest retail spaces heads to foreclosure

One of Soho’s priciest retail spaces heads to foreclosure
From left: 410 Tenth Avenue, 745 Fifth Avenue, One Manhattan West and 522 Fifth Avenue (Google Maps, Wikimedia)

Real estate lending bounces back in September in a big way

Real estate lending bounces back in September in a big way
Donald Trump, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP, ERIC BARADAT/AFP, Erin Scott-Pool, and Alex Wong, via Getty Images)

Real estate stocks slide as Trump slams door on stimulus

Real estate stocks slide as Trump slams door on stimulus
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (Getty; iStock)

Airbnb slams door on Halloween-night rentals

Airbnb slams door on Halloween-night rentals
Brookfield's Ric Clark with 410 Tenth Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

Brookfield weighs bid for SL Green’s Hudson Yards building

Brookfield weighs bid for SL Green’s Hudson Yards building
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.