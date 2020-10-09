Open Menu

Mortgage association head quits after sending lewd videos

Backlash forces out founder of Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 09, 2020 10:10 AM
By TRD Staff
Anthony Casa (AIME)

The founder and chairman of the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts will formally step down, months after sending lewd videos to a Quicken Loans executive.

After taking a leave of absence from AIME, Anthony Casa said he will make his departure permanent, HousingWire reported.

In July, Casa sent a video message to Quicken Loans Austin Niemiec along with comments of a sexual nature about Niemiec’s wife. Casa shared the video with executives of other firms, including Kevin Peranio, chief lending officer at Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, and Ramon Walker, the owner of Mount Diablo Lending.

The following week, Theresa Niemec sued Casa for defamation. The suit alleged that Casa and his business affiliates, for competitive reasons, tried to damage Quicken Loans’ wholesale lending operation.

The backlash was immediate. Plaza Home Mortgage, Flagstar Bank and Caliber Home Loans said they would sever ties with Michigan-based AIME, and the National Association of Mortgage Brokers made a statement against the sexist remarks.

“After much consideration and heart-to-heart conversations with family and friends, I have decided to officially hand the reigns [sic] over to the extremely capable hands of Katie Sweeney and Marc Summers,” Casa, a New Jersey resident, said in an extended statement announcing his departure.

Casa continued that he would start a mortgage brokerage in Philadelphia and will remain an active member of AIME. He did not provide specifics on the new business venture, but said he would be “back in the weeds of serving and educating borrowers.”

[HousingWire] — Georgia Kromrei

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.