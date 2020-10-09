The average size of the top 10 outer-borough loans in September was significantly smaller compared to previous months. The largest deal was $65 million, which would have barely made it into the top 10 of The Real Deal’s pre-pandemic rankings.

That loan was issued for a last-mile facility in the South Bronx — industrial is one of the few sectors that has fared well in the current downturn. Also on the list are several smaller loans for multifamily housing, and a $58 million loan for the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The total volume of the top 10 loans was $494 million.

Out of the top 10 loans, six were issued for properties in Brooklyn, three in Bronx and one in Queens.

The full list:

1) Dune deal | The Bronx | $65 million

JPMorgan Chase provided Turnbridge Equities and Dune Real Estate Partners with $65 million in pre-development financing for a 1.2-million-square-foot last-mile distribution facility, dubbed the Bronx Logistics Center, at 980 East 149th Street in Hunts Point. The loan appears to be part of the project’s overall $105 million financing.

2) Seeing navy | Brooklyn | $58 million

AIG provided the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation with $58 million in debt to retire EB-5 financing that had been used to make infrastructure improvements to the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The New York City Regional Center facilitated the EB-5 funding in 2010.

3) Mana-ufacturing | Queens | $35 million

Valley National Bank provided Traub Capital with $35 million to partially finance the firm’s $75 million purchase of a three-story, 215,000-square-foot manufacturing plant at 278-11 49th Avenue in Hunters Point. The deal is related to Traub’s acquisition of Mana Products, a cosmetics manufacturer and the longtime owner of the facility.

4) Arbor’s day | Brooklyn | $30 million

New York Community Bank provided Arbor Realty Trust with a $30 million loan backed by three multifamily properties at 250, 260 and 309-311 Washington Avenue in Clinton Hill. The loan included $6.4 million of new debt, and the rest was refinancing.

5) Never say Nevins | Brooklyn | $30 million

Adam America Real Estate borrowed $30 million from Bank Leumi USA for 82 parcels, including 80 condominium units, at 10 Nevins Street in Boerum Hill. Those units are part of the Brooklyn Grove, a 184-unit condo development.

6) Loan-it-away | The Bronx | $29.9 million

Benefit Street Partners provided Prime Storage with $29.9 million to finance its purchase of a Tuck-It-Away facility at 950 University Avenue in Highbridge. The purchase price was $26 million, according to public records.

7) High Watermark | Brooklyn | $23.6 million

Signature Bank provided Watermark Capital Group with $23.6 million for the 11-story residential tower at 260 Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick. Out of 53 units in the building, 16 units were set aside for those families whose income is 130 percent of the area median income.

8) Flatbush financing | Brooklyn | $22 million

BNB Bank provided landlord Michael Pintchik $22 million for a property at 162 Flatbush Avenue in Park Slope. Pintchik, whose family owned hardware stores in the neighborhood, has been behind several Flatbush Avenue redevelopment projects.

9) Caton-struction | Brooklyn | $20.7 million

Flatbush Caton LLC, a shell company owned by Brooklyn developer Harry Einhorn, got a $20.7 million construction loan from Popular Bank for his 76-unit apartment building at 815 Flatbush Avenue.

10) Bronx borrowing | The Bronx | $19.3 million

The Osborne Association, a nonprofit that offers reentry assistance for people affected by incarceration, secured a $19.3 million loan from Wells Fargo to redevelop a seven-story building at 1511 Fulton Avenue into transitional housing. The city has entered into an agreement with the nonprofit to operate the facility.