Open Menu

Qatar entices foreign buyers amid oversupply in housing market

Government offering permanent — and semi-permanent — residency status to those who purchase pricey property

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Oct.October 10, 2020 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Qatar is hoping to attract foreign buyers to its housing market,

Qatar is hoping to attract foreign buyers to its housing market,

Qatar is offering incentives to noncitizens and foreign investors amid an oversupply in the housing market that has sent prices falling.

The government, which limits the regions where non-Qataris can buy property, said it will expand that area in an effort to attract a wider buying pool, according to Bloomberg.

The country will also adopt a two-tier residency program to open up government benefits to some foreign property owners of luxury real estate. Those benefits were previously limited to Qataris citizens and longtime permanent residents.

Foreign buyers of a property valued above $1 million will be eligible for permanent residency, which comes with government benefits including health care and education. Foreign buyers of a property worth around $200,000 will be able to obtain semi-permanent residency without the need to be sponsored by an employer, Bloomberg reported.

Qatar is dealing with an oversupply of residential properties tied to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which it is hosting. The country had an excess of 80,000 homes at the end of the June and has another 7,250 properties set to hit the market by the end of the year, according to consulting firm ValuStrat. Property prices are down 26 percent since the beginning of 2016.

Officials in nearby United Arab Emirates are dealing with oversupply problems of their own. Last year, the capital city of Abu Dhabi opened property ownership to citizens of countries outside the Gulf Cooperation Council for the first time. Foreign buyers are also restricted to buying property in certain areas there. [Bloomberg] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Housing MarketQatar

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Anthony Casa (AIME)

Mortgage association head quits after sending lewd videos

Mortgage association head quits after sending lewd videos
(iStock)

Mortgage refinancings hit highest level since mid-August

Mortgage refinancings hit highest level since mid-August
Munich skyline, Toronto skyline, and Frankfurt skyline (Credit: iStock)

These global cities are at biggest risk of a housing bubble

These global cities are at biggest risk of a housing bubble
AmeriHome CEO Jim Furash

One of the largest nonbank mortgage lenders files for IPO

One of the largest nonbank mortgage lenders files for IPO
US construction spending is up $37.8 billion year-to-date compared to 2019 (iStock)

Housing demand sent construction spending up in August

Housing demand sent construction spending up in August
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (Getty, iStock)

JPMorgan wants to invest $700M building rentals in Sun Belt states

JPMorgan wants to invest $700M building rentals in Sun Belt states
(iStock)

Mortgage applications drop despite posting annual growth

Mortgage applications drop despite posting annual growth
The European Union’s top court backed a Parisian measure that regulates renting second homes on Airbnb. (iStock)

Airbnb hosts in Europe may hit road bump when renting second homes

Airbnb hosts in Europe may hit road bump when renting second homes
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.