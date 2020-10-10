One of the creepiest homes in cinema history is hitting the market — and just in time for Halloween.

A four-bedroom house in the western Pennsylvania town of Perryopolis is asking just $300,000. Its claim to fame? It appeared in the 1991 thriller “The Silence of the Lambs” as deranged killer Buffalo Bill’s home, according to Inman.

The home is an otherwise modest 110-year-old Victorian that sits on 1.76 acres about 30 miles outside Pittsburgh. In the 1880s, the property was home to a general store and train station, and it sits adjacent to land that was once owned by George Washington.

The main house has decorative flourishes that date back to when it was first built: hardwood floors and moldings, fireplaces, pocket doors and even wallpaper. The general store was turned into a three-car garage and there’s a vintage caboose on the property, along with newer amenities like a swimming pool. (As for whether there’s a creepy basement lair, a virtual tour of the property shows that it’s unfinished, but otherwise normal.)

Potential buyers should know that the property gets plenty of visits from fans of the Academy Award-winning film, despite its relatively remote setting. “What’s crazy is, [the seller] said probably at least once per week, he has someone in his front yard taking a selfie or knocking on the door,” said listing agent Eileen Allan.

The listing notes that it “would make for an amazing Airbnb” — not surprising, given the success of pop culture properties like Harry Potter’s childhood home or the mansion from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Allan shares the listing with Shannon Assad. They’re both with the Allan Assad Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. [Inman] — Dennis Lynch