In an oversupplied market slowed by the pandemic, it seems anything that can set a Manhattan condominium apart may be worth pursuing.

The marketing team behind Forkosh Development’s under-construction Hillrose28 came up with a boozy promotion to attract potential buyers — a rosé created for the building and available exclusively at the sales gallery, according to the New York Post. The wine is aptly named Hillrosé28.

Corcoran Sunshine just launched sales for the 43-unit building at 181 E. 28th Street. Units start at $1.35 million and go up to $9.95 million for the largest penthouse. The 20-story tower is expected to be completed next spring.

The name of the building itself is a throwback to Rose Hill, an old name for the neighborhood between NoMad, Murray Hill, Kips Bay, and Gramercy that’s been used sparingly since the 19th century. Marketing materials refer to Rose Hill as a “neighborhood-within-a-neighborhood.”

Units at Hillrose28 are a mix of studio- to three-bedrooms. Common amenities include a roof terrace with a bar and grill, and a 24-hour gym. Designer Andres Escobar with Lemay + Escobar designed the interiors.

Manhattan condo sales have sunk since Covid hit — contracts fell 38 percent in August year-over-year and listings were up 30 percent — although there have been recent signs of life. Oversupply was already slowing the market before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, sales in Brooklyn and New York City suburbs have generally trended upward, a possible sign that the pandemic has made space a priority for buyers. [NYP] — Dennis Lynch