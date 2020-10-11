Open Menu

Manhattan condo creates its own wine for potential buyers to rosé all day

Hillrosé28 is being poured at sales gallery for Forkosh Development’s under-construction project

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Oct.October 11, 2020 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Courtesy of Hillrose 28)

(Courtesy of Hillrose 28)

In an oversupplied market slowed by the pandemic, it seems anything that can set a Manhattan condominium apart may be worth pursuing.

The marketing team behind Forkosh Development’s under-construction Hillrose28 came up with a boozy promotion to attract potential buyers — a rosé created for the building and available exclusively at the sales gallery, according to the New York Post. The wine is aptly named Hillrosé28.

Corcoran Sunshine just launched sales for the 43-unit building at 181 E. 28th Street. Units start at $1.35 million and go up to $9.95 million for the largest penthouse. The 20-story tower is expected to be completed next spring.

The name of the building itself is a throwback to Rose Hill, an old name for the neighborhood between NoMad, Murray Hill, Kips Bay, and Gramercy that’s been used sparingly since the 19th century. Marketing materials refer to Rose Hill as a “neighborhood-within-a-neighborhood.”

Units at Hillrose28 are a mix of studio- to three-bedrooms. Common amenities include a roof terrace with a bar and grill, and a 24-hour gym. Designer Andres Escobar with Lemay + Escobar designed the interiors.

Manhattan condo sales have sunk since Covid hit — contracts fell 38 percent in August year-over-year and listings were up 30 percent — although there have been recent signs of life. Oversupply was already slowing the market before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, sales in Brooklyn and New York City suburbs have generally trended upward, a possible sign that the pandemic has made space a priority for buyers. [NYP] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CondominiumsManhattan

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Getty)

Broadway theaters will remain dark until spring

Broadway theaters will remain dark until spring
Milton Glaser and 207 East 32nd Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Milton Glaser’s Kips Bay office townhouse sells to New York Review of Books

Milton Glaser’s Kips Bay office townhouse sells to New York Review of Books
Citizens Bank CEO Bruce Van Saun and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday with 106 Spring Street (Getty; Sl Green; Google Maps)

One of Soho’s priciest retail spaces heads to foreclosure

One of Soho’s priciest retail spaces heads to foreclosure
From left: 410 Tenth Avenue, 745 Fifth Avenue, One Manhattan West and 522 Fifth Avenue (Google Maps, Wikimedia)

Real estate lending bounces back in September in a big way

Real estate lending bounces back in September in a big way
522 Fifth Avenue and 1375 Broadway (Google Maps)

Manhattan CRE deals hit lows not seen since 2009

Manhattan CRE deals hit lows not seen since 2009
Thomson Reuters CEO  Steve Hasker and 3 Times Square (Getty; Google Maps)

Thomson Reuters looks to sell stake in Times Square HQ

Thomson Reuters looks to sell stake in Times Square HQ
Central Park Boathouse and Dean Poll (iStock, Wikimedia)

Cast away: Central Park’s Loeb Boathouse announces permanent layoffs

Cast away: Central Park’s Loeb Boathouse announces permanent layoffs
From left: 245 Park Avenue, 420 Fifth Avenue and 1271 Sixth Avenue (Google Maps)

Rockefeller Foundation signs sublease in MLB’s old Park Avenue office

Rockefeller Foundation signs sublease in MLB’s old Park Avenue office
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.