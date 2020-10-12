Open Menu

Aw, shucks: Grand Central Oyster Bar closes again

Century-old restaurant had been shell of former self since reopening

TRD New York /
Oct.October 12, 2020 03:01 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Executive chef Sandy Ingber and Grand Central Oyster Bar (Facebook; Getty)

Executive chef Sandy Ingber and Grand Central Oyster Bar (Facebook; Getty)

Indoor dining has resumed in New York City, but it may not be enough to save some of the city’s most famous restaurants.

Take the Grand Central Oyster Bar: Two weeks after it reopened, the 107-year-old restaurant has shuttered again, citing a lack of foot traffic, the New York Post reported.

The restaurant closed in March along with most other non-essential businesses. Because of its location — within the Beaux-Arts train terminal, without any option for outdoor seating — it could not reopen until the state lifted restrictions on indoor dining in September. Even then, it could only operate at 25 percent capacity, meaning it could serve no more than 81 diners at a time.

It also relies heavily on foot traffic from office workers, Metro-North commuters and tourists who typically pass through Grand Central Terminal, but who have been absent during the pandemic.

“We were only doing 3 percent of the revenues we ordinarily do at this time,” executive chef Sandy Ingber told the Post.

The restaurant is not considering closing permanently, but its owners are hoping that its landlord, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, will provide rent relief so it can resurface at some point.

Other high-profile restaurants that have gone under, either temporarily or permanently, because of the pandemic include Central Park’s Loeb Boathouse, Thomas Keller’s TAK Room at Hudson Yards and Jing Fong, the city’s largest Chinese restaurant.

[NYP] — Amy Plitt

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateCoronavirusNYC RestaurantsRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Spirit Halloween is seeing more openings than ever before this year (Getty)

Spirit Halloween reawakens to cannibalize stores

Spirit Halloween reawakens to cannibalize stores
Ashkenazy Acquisition's Ben Ashkenazy and Marriott East Side at 525 Lexington Avenue (Google Maps)

Lawsuit accuses Marriott of misappropriating funds at East Side hotel

Lawsuit accuses Marriott of misappropriating funds at East Side hotel
529 Fifth Avenue and Silverstein Properties' Larry Silverstein (Google Maps; Getty)

Silverstein gets $171M refi for 529 Fifth Avenue

Silverstein gets $171M refi for 529 Fifth Avenue
Related CEO Jeff Blau and the Shops at Columbus Circle (Getty)

Related sues Columbus Circle mall tenants for unpaid rent

Related sues Columbus Circle mall tenants for unpaid rent
Long Island is aiming to keep the business it grabbed from the city during the pandemic, and it now knows how. (iStock)

Long Island plots to keep gains from pandemic shift out of NYC

Long Island plots to keep gains from pandemic shift out of NYC
Investors turn to the cold storage market (Credit: iStock)

Investors heat up cold storage market

Investors heat up cold storage market
Renderings of Popshelf (Photos via Dollar General)

Dollar General launches new brand targeting affluent customers

Dollar General launches new brand targeting affluent customers
(iStock)

Real estate stocks bounce back amid fresh stimulus hopes

Real estate stocks bounce back amid fresh stimulus hopes
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.