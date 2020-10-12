Top luxury sales in Brooklyn last week put a premium on outdoor space, as many in the city adjust to working from home for the foreseeable future.

For the week ending Oct. 11, Brooklyn buyers snapped up 12 homes asking $2 million or more, according to Compass’ weekly market report. While the total number of contracts signed was similar to last week, when 11 deals were inked, sales volume rose to $39.3 million from $28.6 million.

Still, that’s down by 29 percent from the same period in 2019 when total sales volume was $55.3 million.

The contracts were for four condos, one co-op and seven houses. The properties spent an average of 125 days on the market, had a median asking price of $3 million and an average listing discount of 3 percent.

The priciest deal was for a 3,175-square-foot penthouse apartment at 1 Prospect Park West in Park Slope. The condo, in an unfinished redevelopment by Sugar Hill Capital Partners, has four bathrooms and a 1,500-square foot private terrace. It was last asking $6.5 million.

The second-priciest deal was for a townhouse at 557 9th Street in Park Slope. The 3,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and two outdoor spaces: a deck off the second level and a backyard garden. It went into contract above its asking price of $3.95 million, according to listing agent Laura Rozos.

In the broader luxury market, including Brooklyn homes that went for more than $1 million, sales fell about 36 percent in the third quarter of 2020 compared to a year earlier, from 236 deals last year to 150 this year, according to Douglas Elliman’s third-quarter Brooklyn market report. Condo sales fell 41 percent, while one- to three-family home sales dipped by 43 percent.