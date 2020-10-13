Open Menu

Mortgage delinquencies jumped to highest rate in 20 years

July late payments spiked in Miami and New York, according to CoreLogic report

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 13, 2020 05:35 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A new report by CoreLogic showed mortgage payments that are over 120 days delinquent rose to 1.4 percent in July, its highest level since 1999 (iStock)

A new report by CoreLogic showed mortgage payments that are over 120 days delinquent rose to 1.4 percent in July, its highest level since 1999 (iStock)

The coronavirus has managed to send the U.S. housing market surging in opposite directions simultaneously.

On one end, demand for new mortgages and homes is surging as buyers look to take advantage of rock-bottom interest rates and eager sellers.

On the other end, homeowners across the country are struggling amid the upended economy, and can’t make their loan payments.

Late-stage mortgage delinquencies rose to 1.4 percent among borrowers in July, the highest level since 1999, according to a new report from CoreLogic. The July numbers represent the latest available data and stand in contrast to pre-Covid March, when late-stage delinquencies — 120 days or more — stood at just 0.1 percent.

“Many homeowners are beginning to feel the compounding pressures of unstable income and debt on personal savings buffers, creating heightened risk of falling behind on their mortgages,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic in a statement.

Miami, which was one of the epicenters of the housing crisis in 2008, reported one of the highest rates of mortgage delinquencies in July. In Miami, payments that were more than 30 days late rose to 12.1 percent, up from 5 percent in July 2019. Mortgages that were more than 90 days delinquent in Miami totaled 8.4 percent in July, up from 2 percent year over year.

New York City also recorded one of the highest delinquency rates in July. Mortgages with delinquencies over 30 days totaled 10.5 percent, compared to 5 percent in July 2019. Mortgages that were more than 90 days late rose to 7.5 percent in New York, up from 2.5 percent a year ago.

And in Los Angeles, mortgage delinquencies over 30 days totaled 6.3 percent, up from 2.3 percent year over year; delinquencies of more than 90 days totaled 4.1 percent, up from 0.6 percent in July 2019.

Nationwide, all states saw increases in delinquency rates of 30 days or more and 90 days or more because of the pandemic, the data shows. States that reported the highest rates included Florida and New York, along with New Jersey and Nevada.

Many state governments and federal agencies have enacted moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures, preventing foreclosures from happening even as delinquencies increase. A foreclosure moratorium on home mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac extends through December.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Housing MarketMortgagesMortgages Delinquencies

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Snapdocs CEO Aaron King (Snapdocs; iStock)

Snapdocs raises $60M amid record demand for mortgages

Snapdocs raises $60M amid record demand for mortgages
Change of address data from the United States Postal Service reveals that 15.9 million people moved between February and July this year. (iStock)

How many Americans actually moved during the pandemic?

How many Americans actually moved during the pandemic?
Qatar is hoping to attract foreign buyers to its housing market,

Qatar entices foreign buyers amid oversupply in housing market

Qatar entices foreign buyers amid oversupply in housing market
AIG CEO Brian Duperreault and Brooklyn Navy Yard project, with Andrew Joblon and 980 East 149th Street (Turnbridge, Brooklyn Navy Yard)

These were the top outer-borough loans in September

These were the top outer-borough loans in September
Anthony Casa (AIME)

Mortgage association head quits after sending lewd videos

Mortgage association head quits after sending lewd videos
From left: 410 Tenth Avenue, 745 Fifth Avenue, One Manhattan West and 522 Fifth Avenue (Google Maps, Wikimedia)

Real estate lending bounces back in September in a big way

Real estate lending bounces back in September in a big way
(iStock)

Mortgage refinancings hit highest level since mid-August

Mortgage refinancings hit highest level since mid-August
Munich skyline, Toronto skyline, and Frankfurt skyline (Credit: iStock)

These global cities are at biggest risk of a housing bubble

These global cities are at biggest risk of a housing bubble
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.