Note: These items are independently selected by our team. However, TRD may receive a commission when you purchase products through affiliate links.

Whether you do your best work late at night or early in the morning, having the right work environment — including the right lamp to keep your space lit — makes all the difference. There’s science behind it, too: Studies have shown that there’s a direct correlation between lighting and productivity.

As we head into autumn and the days get shorter, it’s the perfect time to invest in the right desk lamp for your home office. To help your search, The Real Deal’s staff compiled a list of the best and brightest desk lamps, with options for all working styles.

Let there be light.

For the multitasker: Dreamholder Desk Lamp

Looking for something that’s functional but stylish? This contemporary desk lamp is equipped with plugs for chargers and slots to store smartphones and tablets. It’ll help keep your desk organized and also provide a soft light for a relaxed working environment.

For the modern design enthusiast: BenQ e-Reading LED Desk Lamp

The unusual shape of this lamp will make a statement on any desk. You can also change the brightness, color and dimming settings, so it can adjust to any home office set up. It’s perfect for those who need a strong light that won’t hamper their office aesthetic.

For an industrial look in an all-in-one item: Architect Desk Lamp Gesture Control

This sleek, industrial-inspired desk lamp is adjustable for large or small workspaces. It also has a memory function so you can set your lighting just the way you like it. As a final touch, a wave of the hand turns the light on and off — no switch required.

For the trend-setter: Jonathan Jyl Moody Metal LED desk lamp

If form matters more to you than function, this is the desk lamp you need. Its bold design — with a unique head, brushed black finish and gold accents — will stand out on any desk. Plus, its soft light will give your desk the warm glow you need to maintain an elegant workspace.

For the modern-minded bookworm: Swing Arm Lamp

Whether you want more light for your workspace or for reading before bedl, this simple and clean option is the perfect choice. It has dimming and light temperature control ability, and extends up to 40 inches. Plus, it has a clamp that can keep it secured on the side of desk, chair or even a bed frame.

For night owls: Neatifi XL Task Lamp

This lamp will wake you right up, thanks to its 2,200 lumens and nearly 20-inch wide light source — it packs in plenty of brightness without taking up a ton of space. The light source is also adjustable, the lamp itself has a moveable arm that can light up your full workspace.