Open Menu

Dropbox announces employees will permanently work from home

Offices to be converted to collaborative space

TRD NATIONAL /
Oct.October 14, 2020 10:00 AM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dropbox CEO Drew Houston (Getty)

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston (Getty)

Dropbox describes itself as a company that allows customers to work from anywhere, and now its employees can too.

The tech company is the latest to go “virtual first,” meaning its employees will permanently work from home.

Read more

But that doesn’t mean that Dropbox is leaving its offices entirely. Instead, some of them will become “Dropbox studios” for collaboration and meetings, and the company will also seek out flexible office space. Employees will not be allowed to use the spaces for solo work.

“We’re living through a challenging time. But we believe it brings an opportunity to redesign the way we work for the better,” Dropbox said in its announcement Tuesday.

The move follows a study by The Economist Intelligence Unit, commissioned by Dropbox, that found knowledge workers are more distracted at the office than at home, with face-to-face interruptions by colleagues being the most common distraction. Also, the company’s internal surveys found that nearly 90 percent of employees say they are able to be productive at home and don’t want to return to a five-day in-office workweek.

Dropbox said it will start by converting its offices in San Francisco, Seattle, Austin and Dublin, which have long-term leases and are in areas with a high concentration of employees.

Other tech companies have made similar work-from-home decisions during the pandemic. Microsoft announced just last week that employees can opt-out of ever returning to the office.

Twitter and Facebook separately announced work-from-home plans in May, and Zillow blessed employees’ working from home permanently in July.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateTechnology

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world

Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
Big Tech locations in NYC

MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC

MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?

What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?

What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
Roman Pedan (Linkedin)

Short-term rental startup Kasa raises $30M

Short-term rental startup Kasa raises $30M
Matrix Global Logistics Park site on Staten Island (Matrix Companies, Google Maps, iStock)

Industrial leasing surges in NYC as other sectors flounder

Industrial leasing surges in NYC as other sectors flounder
Executive chef Sandy Ingber and Grand Central Oyster Bar (Facebook; Getty)

Aw, shucks: Grand Central Oyster Bar closes again

Aw, shucks: Grand Central Oyster Bar closes again
Spirit Halloween is seeing more openings than ever before this year (Getty)

Spirit Halloween reawakens to cannibalize stores

Spirit Halloween reawakens to cannibalize stores
Ashkenazy Acquisition's Ben Ashkenazy and Marriott East Side at 525 Lexington Avenue (Google Maps)

Lawsuit accuses Marriott of misappropriating funds at East Side hotel

Lawsuit accuses Marriott of misappropriating funds at East Side hotel
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.