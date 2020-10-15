Open Menu

Bed Bath & Beyond closing Chelsea store for good

Retailer had recently renewed its lease at 620 6th Ave location

Oct.October 15, 2020 01:45 PM
By Sasha Jones Research By Orion Jones
Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton and 620 6th Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Bed Bath & Beyond is permanently closing its longtime Chelsea stores, as the company continues to unload scores of stores across the country.

The home goods retailer will shutter its sprawling space at 620 6th Avenue, according to a state Department of Labor WARN notice filing. It will lay off 113 employees as part of the exit.

The company had been at the location for 30 years. In August it renewed its lease — slightly trimming its space to 92,000 square feet — and said it would turn the store into a flagship location, the New York Business Journal reported at the time.

The store is scheduled to shutter on Jan. 7. According to filings with the state, Bed Bath & Beyond cited unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by Covid-19 as the reason.

A company representative did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced in July that it would close 200 stores of its 955 locations over the next two years. It was not known if the store is part of those closures.

The company reported a productive second quarter, with net income rising to nearly $218 million from a loss of about $139 million last year.

“Our physical stores are a strategic asset to us,” CEO Mark Tritton said on a call with investors earlier this month.





