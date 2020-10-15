Open Menu

StreetEasy launches automated home-valuation tool

Homeowners can request estimate of property value and monthly rent

TRD New York /
Oct.October 15, 2020 10:37 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
StreetEasy general manager Susan Daimler (StreetEasy; iStock)

StreetEasy general manager Susan Daimler (StreetEasy; iStock)

At a time when the pandemic is tossing property values around like laundry in a washing machine, StreetEasy has launched a new tool to tell New Yorkers what their homes are worth.

The automated valuation model tool is similar to the Zestimate tool from parent company Zillow, but won’t be public-facing, Inman reports. Instead, homeowners must request access. Those who do can expect to receive an estimate of their home’s value, price per square foot and monthly rent.

Doug Perlson, StreetEasy’s vice president of real estate strategy and operations, told Inman the tool was created using “cutting-edge statistical techniques and backed by StreetEasy’s wealth of data.”

However, the company stressed that the tool is intended to be a “starting point” for homeowners, not a replacement for a professional appraisal or a real estate agent’s expertise.

Automated valuation models have faced criticism over the years from some homeowners and industry professionals who have questioned their accuracy.

A 2018 study by economists at the Federal Reserve that compared valuations from homeowners versus automated systems found the two were fairly similar, but neither was great.

According to the study, only about half of the automated estimates and 40 percent of homeowners’ estimates fell within 10 percent of the actual selling price.

[Inman] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Home PricesResidential Real Estatezillow

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over

Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over

Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over
Placeholder image

Zillow to pay $50M for StreetEasy

Zillow to pay $50M for StreetEasy
Connecticut sales soar in third quarter, reflecting a shift toward more space and work-from-home. (iStock)

Connecticut sales soar in third quarter

Connecticut sales soar in third quarter
(Getty)

Brooklyn home sales fell at a record rate in Q3

Brooklyn home sales fell at a record rate in Q3
Sting and the house (Credit: Stefan Hoederath/Getty Images, and Beauchamp Estates)

Sting’s former London townhouse lists for $16.9M

Sting’s former London townhouse lists for $16.9M
8 Circle St in Pennysylvania (Photos via Global Panorama via Flickr; Eileen Allan and Shannon Assad)

“The Silence of the Lambs” home in rural Pennsylvania is for sale

“The Silence of the Lambs” home in rural Pennsylvania is for sale
Bronx-Manhattan North Association of Realtors' Eliezer Rodriguez and Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors' Richard Haggerty (Photos via Facebook)

New York’s biggest MLS gets bigger after merger

New York’s biggest MLS gets bigger after merger
Turturro Law at 1602 McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn with Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty; Google Maps)

Brooklyn’s Covid-19 lockdown is “unconstitutional,” suit claims

Brooklyn’s Covid-19 lockdown is “unconstitutional,” suit claims
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.