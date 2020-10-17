Open Menu

Ikea will buy back your old furniture on Black Friday

Swedish fast-furniture chain says it’s a sustainability effort

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Oct.October 17, 2020 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
IKEA Chief Sustainability Officer Pia Heidenmark Cook (IKEA, iStock)

IKEA Chief Sustainability Officer Pia Heidenmark Cook (IKEA, iStock)

Got an old Billy bookcase or Poang chair to get rid of? Good news: Ikea will take them back, no questions asked.

The Swedish giant will begin a buy back program on November 24 to coincide with what is traditionally Black Friday in the U.S. retail market, Reuters reported.

Customers who sell furniture back to the company will get a voucher to use in the future, with the value based on the condition of the item being returned.

Furniture will have to be returned fully assembled and will be resold at discount prices; if an item can’t be resold, it will be donated.

IKEA is marketing the move as part of its wider effort to become “a fully circular and climate-positive business by 2030,” according to Reuters. The company has previously been criticized for environmentally unfriendly supply chains.

The growth in popularity of cheap flat-pack furniture over the last decade and a half has also coincided with an increase in furniture waste, or “f-waste,” in landfills, according to Curbed.

The timing of the program’s launch isn’t a coincidence; in a press release, the company said it “hopes that the initiative will help its customers take a stand against excessive consumption this Black Friday and in the years to come.” [Reuters] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
107 Chambers Street and Allison and Frederick Thompson (Google Maps, Tribeca Health & Fitness) 

Another fitness studio in Manhattan goes belly-up

Another fitness studio in Manhattan goes belly-up
Blackstone’s Kathleen McCarthy with 440 Saw Mill River Road, Ardsley, New York and 1000 Gateway Boulevard in San Francisco, California (left) (Blackstone; BioMed Realty)

Blackstone bets big on life-science buildings with $14.6B deal

Blackstone bets big on life-science buildings with $14.6B deal
Centric Brands CEO Jason Rabin and the Empire State Building at 350 Fifth Avenue (Centric; Pixabay)

Centric Brands downsizes at the Empire State Building

Centric Brands downsizes at the Empire State Building
Rodney Dangerfield and 1118 1st Avenue (Getty)

Dangerfield’s comedy club to close its doors

Dangerfield’s comedy club to close its doors
(Getty, iStock)

NYC rents continue to drop, and landlords are feeling the crunch

NYC rents continue to drop, and landlords are feeling the crunch
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and the Matrix Global Logistics Park in Staten Island (Google Maps; Getty)

Amazon inks huge deal for 975K sf warehouse

Amazon inks huge deal for 975K sf warehouse
Gary Offner of Nasdaq Ventures (inset) and Dealpath's Mike Sroka (Linkedin, Google Maps, Dealpath)

Nasdaq’s VC arm invests in proptech startup Dealpath

Nasdaq’s VC arm invests in proptech startup Dealpath
Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton and 620 6th Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Bed Bath & Beyond closing Chelsea store for good

Bed Bath & Beyond closing Chelsea store for good
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.